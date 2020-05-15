BELMONT — Allegany County’s emergency declaration was extended late Thursday for another 30 days, while officials hope to get the word out on what reopening will look like.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases remained level at 43 for the fourth straight day, while one additional patient has recovered — now at 33. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 597 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 48 remain separated — 10 more than on Thursday.

County officials noted that a new website has been created to help businesses get guidance on how to reopen when finally given the green light.

The new website has links to state guidance for Phase 1 businesses including the guidelines, a self-certification form, and a template for businesses to use for their own safety plans.

Businesses will still have to comply with various state and federal regulations for regular business activities. In addition, new restrictions and procedures will be mandated to limit the potential for disease spread.

Officials noted that a full countywide draft reopening plan is being submitted to the lieutenant governor’s office.

To learn more, visit www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.

County Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, signed a new extension of his emergency declaration on Wednesday but reissued it on Friday due to a typographical error.

The first order, issued March 14, was renewed on April 13. It is set to expire June 12. However, the order also notes that it may be extended again or rescinded if the statewide crisis ends.

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:

Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with 45 reported to date. Officials report two have died in the county.

Erie County: 111 new cases were reported, with 4

,782 reported to date. Officials report 400 have died in the county, an increase of 14 overnight.

Livingston County: No new cases were reported, with 106 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.

Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 231 reported to date. Officials report 25 have died in the county.

Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 77 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.

McKean County: Two new cases were reported, with 10 reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.

Potter County: No new cases were reported, with four reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.