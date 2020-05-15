OLEAN — The start of Olean’s biggest events was pushed back farther this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the area unlikely to open before June, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce said Thursday that the June StrOlean event and other activities planned for early this summer have been pushed back by months.

“Like other organizations, we have had to change, reschedule and even postpone events to 2021,” said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “There is no crystal ball for any of us to determine how StrOlean or any of the local events will look or play out this year. We are hoping that those dates will be fit and work into our COVID-19 environment.”

She noted the changes have been a major shakeup from the nonstop events originally planned out in late 2019 for this year — with a major event every two weeks by the nonprofit.

The first big event — the first of three StrOlean downtown exhibitions — was pushed from mid-June to August 15, with other dates set for Sept. 18 and Oct. 3.

As the state reopens, guidelines are being established, and Yanetsko said GOACC is working with the Cattaraugus County Health Department on policies to host the events.

“Each of our events will have established guidelines as for the safety and well-being of our vendors, staff, volunteers and customers/attendees,” she said.

Started in 2017 and recalling the Farm City Days of yore, StrOlean features shopping, displays, exhibitions and performances for passers-by. Since 2018, the event has been held three times a year.

GOACC is encouraging businesses, nonprofits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in one or all StrOlean. Special events are also being planned.

For example, the Suicide Coalition in Cattaraugus County will host a 5K Run / Walk during the October’s edition. There are several ways for one to participate at StrOlean, which can be fundraisers too. Allegany SkatePark organizers are using one of the dates for a fundraising and an awareness raising event.

Several other events have also been rescheduled.

In mid-April, the Chamber announced it was pushing the 2020 Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament from June 5 to June 2021.

And on Thursday, the Chamber announced that the annual Clambake has been rescheduled for Aug. 8 at Woodside Tavern on the Range; and the Corporate Challenge 5K Run/Walk will be rescheduled for the Fall.

Two July events — the July 13 Chamber Golf Classic and July 26 Taste of Olean — remain in their original dates at this time.