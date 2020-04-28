GOWANDA — Mayor David Smith and his wife, Jill, will distribute thousands of dollars in gift cards Friday for local businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic from their home in the village.

The couple will also purchase and hand out 50 gallons of milk in a tip of the hat in gratitude to local farmers — some of whom had to dump milk due to an oversupply stemming from COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions.

“On Friday, the first lady and I will host a giveaway at our house at 35 N. Chapel St.,” Smith said in an interview Monday. “We’ll be all masked-up and gloved-up as people drive by.”

Smith, who is also administrator at the Gowanda Central School District, said he and his wife had discussed a way of giving back to the community which has been so good to them for the past five years.

They weren’t expecting a stimulus check under the CARES Act, but decided to put it toward helping members of the community. They settled on gift certificates from all businesses — those still open and those forced to close under the New York “Pause.”

Smith said, “We haven’t lost any income. I’m still the school administrator. I’m still the mayor. We don’t need it. My wife said we should give it away.”

Smith said he got the idea from seeing a television report on a businessman giving milk away as farmers were dumping it because of a temporary oversupply at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis.

For the past two weeks, Smith has been going from one business to another buying gift certificates in various denominations. He purchased 50 gallons of milk at Shop & Save he’ll pick up Friday afternoon before the giveaway.

Residents driving by will get a gallon of milk and a gift certificate on a first come, first served basis.

“It’s our time to do a few things. We’re giving back to a community that’s been so great to us,” Smith said. He’s worked for the school district for 18 years, but only moved to the village five years ago.

“Many people have lost their jobs, had their hours cut or been furloughed,” Smith said. “And money doesn’t grow on trees in this community.”

Smith said they liked the idea because it supports local business that can use every bit of cash flow they can get in these times. When they are able to open up, residents with one of the gift certificates will be among the first in the door, generating important foot traffic.

A Facebook Post Smith put on his page was viewed more than 4,000 times since he posted it a week ago.

Isn’t he afraid of a traffic jam on North Chapel Street Friday afternoon? “It’s a good thing I’m the police commissioner too. I’ll have some help here for traffic,” he added.

“It’s for anyone who lives in our community,” he said. “We’ll give it away until we run out. It’s a huge feel-good thing. The community is all talking about it.”