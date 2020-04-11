OLEAN — The community may be apart, but now is the time to draw together to get a jump on rebuilding after coronavirus.

Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, said coronavirus hasn’t shut down the group’s operations — at a time when businesses and residents need the group the most.

“We’ve been working half from home and half from work,” she said, but the staff is hard at work helping businesses and consumers get information and stay connected.

Noting that the basics are being covered in many releases, emails and news articles — cover coughs, stay home if you can, and if you must venture out, stay at least six feet away from others and wear a mask — Yanetsko said she has tried to focus on information directly related to businesses.

“We’re here to at least help cut through red tape and help connect people,” she said, with calls coming in for help with loans, finances and legal issues.

In addition, the Chamber has been periodically reaching out to all member businesses directly, checking up and answering questions the owners may have.

“We should really continue this even after this,” Yanetsko said.

The Chamber has collected information for both consumers and business owners on its website, www.oleanny.com.

For businesses, links to small business loans, employee leave policies, collections of community resources

Several databases of open restaurants, grocery stores, and service providers have also been created — and not just for Chamber members’ listings.

“While we want to promote our members, if any business out there is not on those lists, give us a call and we’ll get you on there,” Yanetsko said.

While some restaurants in the region have reported closing until after coronavirus is over, others have made radical changes to keep serving customers.

“Try to think outside the box,” Yanetsko said.

Many traditional sit-down restaurants, like Mickey’s and A&J’s Subs in Olean, and Randy’s Up the River in Allegany, have created ad hoc drive-through windows to serve their customers.

Yanetsko also noted several restaurants have shaken up their offerings. Some, like Angee’s on North Union Street, have begun delivery of family-style dinner options as a price-savvy option.

With Easter just a day away, “we connected with them to help promote that,” Yanetsko said.

OTHER BUSINESSES are also hurting, she added, but there are still options to keep the public engaged and the lights on.

From generating interest to ordering, online listings help build a business’s brand, she said. Businesses are also starting to coordinate curbside ordering.

“People don’t even have to come into the building,” she said.

Another option for shoppers to help support their favorite firms — especially for those businesses that have been shut down — is gift certificates.

“People are going to be hitting it hard afterward,” she said, noting months without a haircut can drive a person crazy.

And by buying gift certificates, Yanetsko said cash will still go to a business in a time of cash crunch.

“Then that’s money that’s sitting in their coffers,” she said. “I’d give your favorite hairdresser a call and pay for your next haircut.”

However, she noted that purchasing the much-liked GOACC gift certificates — good at most member’s businesses — will not be very helpful at the moment.

“We disburse the money as the certificates come in,” Yanetsko said, adding the local stores wouldn’t see a benefit until the certificates are redeemed after they reopen.

ANOTHER MAJOR effort of the Chamber — the many events hosted by the group — have been a challenge.

Moving the Home Show to May 29-31 from the end of April.

“We only lost a few vendors,” she said, and she hopes that the Chamber will still be able to hold the event with the crisis averted or special social distancing precautions in place.

The next event on the schedule — the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Assuming the crisis is not over by the June 6-7 event, organizers may need to move it to August — “The reason we moved it to June was for the college students to be home,” she said — or even hold off until 2021.

Yanetsko said a decision should be made Monday by the Chamber on whether — and when — to move the tournament.