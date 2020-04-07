LITTLE VALLEY — The biggest challenge facing officials at the Cattaraugus County Emergency Operations Center remains obtaining supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders.

“Our biggest challenge is finding PPE,” Cathi Gross, assistant to Emergency Services Director Chris Baker, said Tuesday from the EOC set-up in the basement of the County Center here.

“We haven’t found much PPE to purchase,” she said. “We’re waiting to see what comes down from Albany. They are waiting for supply planes with PPE from China.”

Gross said that while the situation was not yet dire, first responders, the hospital, nursing homes and medical providers “don’t have an overabundance” of PPE, including N95 masks, gloves, plastic gowns and face shields.

“We’re getting pretty low at this point,” Gross said. “We had just enough to distribute. The last shipment was over a week ago.”

Gross said first responders and others are being asked to reuse protective equipment “as much as is safe.”

The Office of Emergency Services last week set up boxes at the County Center in Little Valley and the Cattaraugus County Office Building in Olean to receive masks donated by the public.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County remained stable Tuesday with 10 cases reported. No deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

The number of county residents tested shot up to 309 on Tuesday, with 259 negative results. There are 98 people in the county under mandatory quarantine and one under precautionary quarantine.

Of the total, five of the COVID-19 cases involve residents of the southeast corner of the county, four in the northwest and one in the southwest.