SALAMANCA — During this time of social distancing, it must be frustrating for a pastor to shut the church doors just when parishioners need spiritual guidance and comfort more than ever.

But the Rev. Michael Lonto of St. Mary's Episcopal Church found several ways to stay connected.

“I spend a lot of time on the phone these days,” Lonto said.

He has also devised a way to share his usual Sunday Sermon by presenting it in the form of a weekly letter. Since he also includes weekly Bible readings, recipients of these letters are able to experience most of the aspects of a Church service, minus the music, communion and, of course, the coffee and donuts.

This week Lonto mentioned that this was the fifth and last week in the season of Lent, with Old Testament readings from the Book of Ezekiel — the Valley of the Dry Bones — in which “the concept of resurrection is a foretaste of Jesus,” he said.

Psalm 130 — begging the Lord to hear our prayer in a time of need — “is a must-read this week,” he said. “Hope in the Lord, For with the Lord there is loving kindness, and with Him is abundant redemption.

“I found this Psalm very uplifting. In this time of waiting and self quarantine, we must put our hope on the Word of the Lord,” said Lonto.

The Gospel was from the book of John — The resurrection of Lazarus.

“During this time, I wonder if we are feeling the same things Mary and Martha did in this Gospel,” he said. “They were suffering and grieving with the loss of Lazarus. We have loved ones amongst us who are suffering loss. And in many ways we are suffering and grieving during this worldwide pandemic. We must continue to rely on Jesus to hear our prayers. We have to trust Him to do what is best.”

He encouraged everyone to continue to pray.

Next week is Palm Sunday, and Lonto is planning a way to inject a little fun into this troublesome time even though there can not be a service in the church.

Those who wish to participate are asked to gather in the church parking lot at 11 a.m. where traditional Palm fronds will be distributed at a safe distance.

“Then we could process our palms around Salamanca waving them and honking our horns shouting ‘Hosanna in the highest,’” he said. “Thank you, Cheryl DeBoiy, for this good idea.”

Lonto said he is still available for counseling and for emergencies, and he continues to pray for us and for the world.

"St. Mary's will survive,” he said. “We will continue to rely on God The Father, God the Son and God The Holy Spirit.”