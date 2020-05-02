SCHENECTADY (TNS) — With the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the nation’s economy, there are moratoriums on rent, late utility bills and other payments that countless Americans normally make every month.

Now, anti-gambling activists are calling for a month-long Lottery moratorium in New York and elsewhere.

They fear an undue number of people will squander their $1,200 federal checks on lottery tickets even though the money is supposed to tide them over during layoffs or furloughs. And while Lottery officials say overall sales are down because so many stores are closed, the number of people who are going on-line to play has jumped sharply in recent weeks.

“We want them to shut down for 30 days,” said Les Bernal, spokesman for Stop Predatory Gambling, a group that believes gambling – from lotteries to casinos – places a disproportionate burden on the poor.

”Federal tax dollars are being sent to American families in order to put food on the table, make rent or mortgage payments, or provide for other daily necessities – not to subsidize state lotteries,” said Bernal, whose group has sent letters to governors and attorneys general calling for the moratorium.

”For lotteries to continue running when so many citizens are financially desperate is like putting Dracula in charge of the emergency room blood bank.”

He said he hasn’t heard back from Empire State officials.

While widespread pandemic-related retail closures have hurt overall lottery sales, there is at least some evidence that since the federal checks started going out last week, Scratch Off games may have seen a boost, at least in some locations.

The Texas lottery, as noted in the Houston Chronicle newspaper, reported that Scratch Off ticket sales had risen $112 million over the previous week.

And sales for the week of April 18 had risen 16 percent compared to the same week in 2019.

Similar comparisons in New York were not immediately available.

Texas’ pandemic lockdown, however, hasn’t been as extensive as New York’s and they have fewer reported cases.

New York Lottery officials noted that lots of retail outlets are closed. As of earlier in the week, 2,963 of 15,825 lottery agents had suspended operations.

People are continuing to buy lottery tickets online, however. The state got 7,703 web-based subscriptions between March 16 and April 21. That’s up sharply from the 3,529 they got in roughly the same period in 2019.

Still, the pandemic lockdown could detract from Scratch Off ticket sales, which often are an impulse buy.

“I suspect the lockdown will mute the effects on lottery play,” said David Just, a professor and researcher at Cornell University who has studied lotteries and the poor.

He said there could be changes later on, if the lockdown eases, however.

He added that weighing the costs that needy people pay in lottery tickets against the money the games generate is a difficult equation.

“There is a big question as to whether states should be involved in these generally, and their impact specifically on the poor or recently unemployed. At the same time, tinkering with the program in the middle of this crisis may add more chaos than it saves,” he said.

Lottery officials said they believed Stop Predatory Gambling was exploiting the pandemic for their anti-gaming agenda.

“We generally disagree with the advocacy group, which has long called for cessation of all gambling,” said spokesman Brad Maione. “While the State Lottery plays an important role in raising revenues for the support of public education, we understand that there is a small percentage of the population for which gambling is no game. Accordingly, we have long advocated for responsible gambling and have been a strong supporter of problem gambling support and treatment programs.

”This group is simply opportunistically using the pandemic relief to draw attention to their cause,” he said.

Maione added that the Lottery has suspended advertising recently.

The state Lottery was still compiling and finalizing revenue statistics for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended on April 1. They typically issue a report in the summer. Last year, lottery revenues were $10.291 billion. Of that, $3.474 billion went to PreK-12 education aid.