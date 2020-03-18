OLEAN — City officials warn that up to half of the city’s employees may be working from home — or not at all.

During the Common Council’s public safety committee meeting — held in a larger room than normal so aldermen, city officials and guests would have more space to limit the potential spread of coronavirus — Mayor Bill Aiello said a directive from the state may send some employees home to work or even send some on furlough over the disease.

No cases have been reported in Cattaraugus County.

The city employs more than 100 employees, most in the police, fire and public works departments.

“We’re going to have to determine who is an essential employee, who is nonessential; who can work from home, who can’t; and who we need to furlough,” Aiello said.

Starting today, access to city hall by the public is being limited to the city clerk’s office — which has installed a protective shield to limit possible transmission between the public and workers. All face-to-face meetings will be held in Room 119, and not in the upstairs offices.

“We’re keeping everybody on the first floor,” Aiello said.

All government travel, such as for training courses, has been canceled, the mayor said, and when in the building, workers are to keep their doors shut and attempt to keep person-to-person contact at a minimum.

Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said as a retired nurse she appreciates the efforts the city is taking.

“We have to stay calm — and express that to our constituents and to our community,” she said.

She noted that, like the council did on Tuesday, residents need to keep their social distance from others, including at stores where crowds can cause disease transmission.

Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said that many of the concerns he has heard from residents revolve around hoarding.

“I think that’s frustrating a lot of people, myself included,” he said, adding that the council members should be an example and not participate in or condone such actions.

Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said he has established a Facebook group to help spread the word about store stocks, options for restaurants and other businesses.

In the first 24 hours, the group Olean Area — Supplies, Food and Store Updates has had more than 1,000 users join.

“I think it’s really important that we continue to support our local businesses — everybody’s going to be strapped for cash,” Crawford said, adding the group connects businesses and residents to share information. “We all have to play a part.”

Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said that some business owners have told him they are worried that they will have to file for bankruptcy protection before the crisis is over. Meanwhile, the reaction from residents range the gamut.

“You’ve got some people who are going crazy, you have some people who are lackadaisical,” he said.

“Just keep everybody calm,” Witte said.