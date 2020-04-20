OLEAN — How are front-line nurses at Olean General Hospital confronting the coronavirus threat?

At least three COVD-19 positive patients have been or are being treated at Olean General Hospital, where one employee has also tested positive.

Registered nurses Patty Passerino and Sue Schultz-Schena, from surgical services have been cross-training to help.

“We are answering the call to help on the medical surgical unit,” Passerino said.

Registered nurse Paul Stalker, charge nurse on the hospital’s sub-acute rehab unit said, “Coronavirus is a disease not to be afraid of, but we need to respect it.” He said it is “business as usual,” except now he wears a mask throughout his shift.

Nurses from quality and risk work together to help with education of staff regarding proper use of personnel protective equipment and the COVID-19 disease, a hospital spokesman said.

Infection control nurse Julie Kenyon has spent many hours on the patient care unit, assisting with education and developing policies specific to COVID care.

“The nurses continue to be in good spirits and there has been a tremendous amount of teamwork,” she said.

Registered nurses on the third floor gather together to discuss updates in protocols related to COVID-19.

“During these unprecedented times I have been keeping myself educated about the virus,” said registered nurse Tenisha Murphy. “With the patient volumes down, we have been able to spend more time with the patients related to education and home care; we have more time to round with the doctors.”

Brittany Bentley noted, “I am very careful to follow all precautions we have put in place so I do not bring any virus home to my family.”

Intensive care unit director Jennifer Ruggles, who oversees subacute rehab and her staff, shared new protocols they have adopted at home.

“At home things have definitely changed,” Ruggles said. “Most of us have a separate room we use before we go into our house after work where we strip down and keep our work clothes away from everything else.

“We also have a bottle of Lysol sitting by that clothes basket where we are spraying down our shoes that we wore to work if we do not leave them at work,” she added. “We are all social distancing in our home lives; that has been the hardest part we can’t see our parents, our brothers/sisters, nieces/nephews and some of us can’t even see our immediate family depending on the circumstances.”

Ruggles said the community “has been amazing” not only to all of the staff at OGH but especially to the ICU staff.

“We are being fed on a regular basis so that helps keep us going during these times,” she said. “Our patients’ families have been very thoughtful and respectful since most are unable to visit the patient. Our doctors/nurses are calling the families on a regular basis to keep them informed and updated.”

Second floor nurse Barb Haas, in full PPE, said, “On the second floor we work as a team and share responsibilities as COVID nurses.”

COUNTY UPDATES

No new cases were reported in Cattaraugus County over the weekend, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 29. The county Health Department reports that 164 people were in mandatory quarantine, down from 191 people reported on Saturday and 236 reported on Friday.

The department notes that, overall, 12 people have fully recovered with no deaths attributed to the virus. Of 543 tests administered in the county, 487 have come back negative for the virus.

In Allegany County, confirmed cases remained at 31, with one death. Thirty-eight people were in quarantined/isolation.

In Erie County, updates showed that county health personnel had tested 272 people since Saturday, resulting in 65 new cases being identified. As of Sunday afternoon, Currently, Erie County had 2,192 positive cases and 135 deaths.

Chautauqua County’s total of confirmed cases held steady over the weekend at 27.