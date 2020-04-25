E'ville snowboard shop joins ‘Goggles for Docs’ donation drive

ELLICOTTVILLE — Another Ellicottville business has stepped up to help area hospitals protect their medical and essential personnel from COVID-19.

Through “Goggles for Docs,” The Boardroom Snowboard Shop, along with other shops from the Western New York ski and snowboard community, is trying to make a difference by collecting ski goggles to donate for this cause.

Face mask shortages, especially for those in the healthcare industry, have prompted people to come up with creative solutions. Goggles for Docs was created by Mike Halperin, an emergency room physician in the Bronx, New York, to get used or new goggles into the hands of healthcare workers who currently have no eye protection as they treat COVID-19 patients.

Spencer Timkey, manager of The Boardroom, said he heard about the program mid-March when the coronavirus situation excelated. He said two of the store’s big brand manufacturers each donated over a thousand pairs of goggles.

“They continued donating, so the thought process started on how we could contribute,” he said. “As a snowboard shop, we didn’t feel there was a lot we could do. We sell face masks that are just face coverings and not medically approved. When we found out hospitals were considering taking goggles to cover the eyes of medical personnel and other essential personnel, that was when we really got serious about getting onboard.”

Timkey said they heard about Goggles for Docs through Instagram when their brand manufacturers started posting about it. As of April 20, the nationwide program has collected 32,938 pairs of goggles that have, or will be, donated to health professionals across the United States.

On April 9, The Boardroom posted on Facebook asking local people to donate their goggles at the store and they would send them out. Of course, Timkey is following the guidelines of social distancing to keep everybody safe. He said there is a sign posted on the door that people should read before dropping their goggles into the bin he has created from a large trash can to specifically serve as a drop box.

“I ask people to wipe their goggles down with Clorox and put them in individual Ziploc bags, then drop them on the front porch,” he said. “If there is another person on the porch, people should wait until they’re done before they come up to deposit their goggles. We don’t want a gathering of any sort.”

By April 13, The Boardroom had collected 130 pairs of new and used goggles that were sent to Buffalo for healthcare workers battling COVID-19. Timkey said he can’t thank everyone enough for their outstanding support for Goggles for Docs. He sends a special thank you out to Kimberly Reading of Mud, Sweat & Gears who donated a significant number of new goggles.

Timkey said he doesn’t have a specific hospital or medical facility in mind for the second shipment because he’s not sure who is going to sign up on the website. He knows there are some hospitals in Buffalo that are currently in the vetting process.

The Erie County Correctional Department also requested goggles through the Googles for Docs website. He said someone from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office drove down to The Boardroom on April 14 and picked them up.

Timkey said his store is still collecting goggles. As soon as there are more local organizations, hospitals or other healthcare facilities listed on the website, they will ship out the second shipment.

“We are just a facilitator and we’re doing what we can to get the material in the hands of the people who need it most,” he said.

People are asked to donate only ski-style goggles (the same style used for motorcycles, snowmobiles, etc.) or lab goggles. Swim goggles cannot be accepted. For more information, visit online at gogglesfordocs.com.

The Boardroom Snowboard Shop is located at 6113 Route 219, in Ellicottville. Timkey said if anyone would like to contact him for more information, they should do it through The Boardroom’s Facebook page or Instagram.

