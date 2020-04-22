Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center have seen a decline in admissions and emergency room visits during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an update Tuesday from Upper Allegheny Health System administrators — president and CEO Jeff Zewe and Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer — they said ER visits at the hospitals have slowed to about half of the normal volume.

“The drop is causing medical concerns,” Mills said. “People are not seeking care for urgent conditions, which could trigger a new set of patient health threats. It’s an issue at hospitals around the country.”

Mills said the hospitals are not seeing people coming in with inflamed appendixes, infected gall bladders, bowel obstructions and, more ominously, chest pains and stroke symptoms. This raises concerns and begs the question, “Where are these patients and why are they putting themselves at risk by not seeking care?”

Mills said, “We could be looking at a new wave of very sick patients soon who have delayed seeking care to a point where their health is at serious risk.”

Mills said he understands the public’s apprehension about visiting a hospital emergency department because of fear of COVID-19.

But, he said, “There shouldn’t be. Both of our hospitals are very safe places. Over the past month, we have become COVID prevention experts.”

Mills noted the system has had only had one healthcare worker become infected and that there is adequate protective equipment for all staff. All patients are provided with masks as well.

“Delaying care for an urgent situation can change relatively routine care into a disaster,” Mills said. “A late presentation for something like appendicitis can be a life-threatening problem, causing riskier surgery and fighting a serious infection because the patient waited too long to come in for care.”

As for heart ailments, patients with serious symptoms are not showing up in the hospitals’ ERs for care and intervention at accustomed levels. Ignoring symptoms and not seeking care could be a deadly decision, Mills said.

“Fortunately, both OGH and BRMC have not been impacted to date by COVID-19 like hospitals in other regions,” he said. “The hospitals are safe and our staff is vigilant about protecting their patients. People should not fear going to our emergency department for care.”

Kaleida Health, the parent company of UAHS, applauded Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statement Tuesday on resuming elective surgeries in some parts of New York state.

The governor addressed the issue in Buffalo Tuesday while giving his daily coronavirus briefing to the media.

Jody Lomeo, president and CEO of Kaleida Health, said, “Gov. Cuomo is taking a proactive approach and outlining a process to safely open Upstate New York. We applaud him for this and look forward to working with his team, Lt. Gov. (Kathy) Hochul and the state Department of Health in the coming days and weeks.

“In particular, we are eager to learn more about the policy regarding safely resuming hospital operations including elective surgeries,” he said.

Unlike in some hospital systems in New York and Pennsylvania, there have been no furloughs at OGH or BRMC due to the coronavirus idling non-acute treatment departments, a UAHS spokesman said in response to a question from the Olean Times Herald.

Dennis McCarthy, Upper Allegheny marketing director, said, “Yes, there are concerns over the financials due to a number of factors, not just elective surgery.”

At this time, UAHS doesn’t have any specific guidance from the state regarding Cuomo’s remarks about re-opening elective surgery in some regions.

“However, we are eager to learn more about the steps required to safely resume elective surgery cases,” McCarthy said.

