ALLEGANY — While some upcoming events have been canceled by the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club, one thing the organization plans to carry on with is this spring’s flower planters on Main Street in the village.

Mary Linda Williams, president of the club, said some events such as the Monday lecture had been canceled, while another meeting scheduled to take place on May 18 is uncertain.

Williams said the fifth annual Allegany Garden Festival planned for June 6 also has been canceled by the non-profit organization in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams said the vendors who would have participated in the fundraiser for the organization have been notified and have received refunds for their registration fees.

“All of our vendors are looking forward to participating in the festival in 2021 on Saturday, June 5,” she added.

Williams said the garden club will post information on the vendors on its Facebook page to help promote them for the upcoming gardening season.

As for the planters, which the club has helped fill and maintain the past several years, Williams said the organization will set them up again this year.

“We’re going to take care of them like we always have,” she said. “Even if they say (social) distancing is a problem, we’re still going to do them” outside, with safety in mind.

Williams said their determination to beautify the village again this year will be done for several reasons.

“People love those planters, when we’re out there we have tooting horns and windows rolled down” by passing motorists who yell comments of praise, she said. “We even had someone one time hand us a donation check. It’s unreal, it makes us feel good and I know it makes them feel good.”

Williams said the planters will be put in place just prior to Memorial Day by Tom Stayer of Stayer’s Greenhouse in Allegany. She said the garden club will then maintain the planters every Tuesday morning, as well as the annuals and perennials planted around the trees on Main Street.

“It feels good for all of us to be able to get out and do that and it will help everybody else heal with some beauty on our street,” she said.

As the club won’t receive funds from the festival to help with the expenses incurred by the organization, Williams said donations would be appreciated from the community.

Donations may be mailed to: Enchanted Mountain Garden Club of Allegany, — Melissa O’Dell, 4970 Flatstone Road, Allegany, NY 14706.