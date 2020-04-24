OLEAN — Locals needing surgery put off by the COVID-19 pandemic may start to get their operations next week.

Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Tuesday that some hospitals in New York will be able to resume elective procedures, Olean General Hospital officials announced that they are optimistic they can resume elective surgery sometime next week.

Cuomo said hospitals will be able to resume performing elective outpatient treatments April 28 if the hospital capacity is over 25% for the county and if there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the county over the past 10 days.

If a hospital is located in a county eligible to resume elective outpatient treatments, but that hospital has a capacity under 25% or has had more than 10 new hospitalizations in the past 10 days, that hospital is not eligible to resume elective surgeries.

Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of parent Upper Allegheny Health System and the hospital itself, said that OGH fits both of the criteria.

“There is further guidance we need from the New York State Department of Health but we feel confident we will be able to resume elective procedures next week,” he said, less than a week after announcing that voluntary furloughs would be offered to employees sidelined by the shutdown.

“This is good news for the community,” Zewe added. “We have been meeting with our surgeons and surgical staff and are anxious to resume the service so that patients in our community can receive the elective treatments they need.”

On Tuesday, Zewe announced that the two hospitals had lost $2.7 million in March due to lower patient volume, and estimated the loss for April at almost $7 million, and $25 million for the year. In response, the management announced that voluntary furloughs would be offered to management, staff, clinical and non-clinical workers; and that senior executives, directors and managers would all take pay reductions.

He said he hoped that Cuomo’s order on elective surgery could help with revenue and stopping at least some of the furloughs, but did not indicate if that would be the case.

“We know our surgeons have a significant backlog of cases since surgeries were suspended last month,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for UAHS. “Although, beginning next week we’ll restart slowly to assure all processes are in place to keep our patient safe.”

He added that the surgical patients must test negative for COVID-19 prior to surgery.

“We are currently working out the logistics as this is a new requirement we have not seen before,” he said, noting that information about rescheduling would come directly to patients from their individual surgeon.

Zewe explained that UAHS is still awaiting a decision in Pennsylvania by Gov. Tom Wolf about resuming elective surgery at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

“We are hopeful that Gov. Wolf will make a decision similar to Gov. Cuomo and allow the resumption of elective surgeries in low COVID-19 impact areas such as McKean County. Both Bradford and Olean have seen relatively low activity relative to COVID-19,” Zewe said. “Getting services back online is important from a patient care perspective. People need to have these procedures. In some cases, delaying essential care can be dangerous to a patient’s health.

“Sami Placer (senior system director, perioperative services) and her surgical services staff have been working very diligently to restart outpatient surgery while keeping patient safety as a top priority. Resuming this vital service is good news for the community and our patients,” Mills added.