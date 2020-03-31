Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings about New York’s response to the coronavirus pandemic have become must-watch live events for millions of people stuck at home during the crisis.

Now the numbers are in, showing just how a wide an audience Cuomo reaches with his daily reports.

In a six-day period ending Monday, more than 4.7 million people tuned in to watch Cuomo’s briefings through Facebook, Twitter, Periscope and a livestream feed on the state’s website, according to the governor’s office.

The number of viewers reached a peak of 961,700 on Thursday. The numbers don’t include those watching on cable television.

CNN, MSNBC and Fox News started broadcasting the live briefings as New York became the epicenter of the virus in the U.S. with more than 1,500 deaths and 75,795 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

Before the pandemic, a few thousand viewers at most would watch Cuomo’s livestreamed speeches, a spokesman said.

Cuomo’s new national prominence and handling of the crisis has helped raise his approval rating to its highest in seven years, according to a Siena College poll published Monday.

The spotlight has also given rise to calls for Cuomo to run for president. Last week, #PresidentCuomo trended on Twitter before the governor (an early supporter of Joe Biden) declared he had no interest in the job.

In the Siena poll, 87 percent of New Yorkers approve of Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 41 percent who approve of how President Donald Trump has responded to the crisis.

Trump has also taken notice of Cuomo’s briefings and suggested the New York governor would be a better presidential opponent than Biden.

“I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew,” Trump said Monday on Fox and Friends. “I’ve known Andrew for a long time. I wouldn’t mind that, but I’ll be honest, I think he’d be a better candidate than Sleepy Joe.”