OLEAN — Some local residents who need mental health services have no phones, others have no access to computers or social media contacts that can help.

While these scenarios can present challenges to the Cattaraugus County Department of Community Services on Leo Moss Drive, staff report that they find ways to connect with residents who are experiencing mental health issues during the pandemic. If the individuals don’t have insurance they will still be helped in some manner, officials said.

Amy Mann, clinic director and suicide prevention coalition coordinator for the Department of Community Services, said events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have necessitated changes in some of the ways the agency serves the public. She noted the Counseling Center Clinic remains open, however, and is still providing some office visits, as well as telemental health services. For patients who don’t have telephones, letters are sent, if possible.

“Outside of this period of time, people come up to our office to ask questions,” Mann said. “And we’re not stopping them right now, so if people have to come in to ask when their appointments are, they can still come to our office.”

People who don’t have the ability to do telephone or video counseling have also stopped in at the office.

“We have an office that is set up for them, so we put (the patients) in that office and can have the counselor call into that office” for video counseling, she explained. “When they leave, we can disinfect.”

She noted the facility takes appropriate measures to provide viable services for individuals within the community while following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New York State Office of Mental Health and the New York State Department of Health.

Mann said she and the other professionals in the program are seeing a number of people who are going into a “safety mode,” where they are staying home and thereby lose track of the days of the week.

“They don’t have a routine anymore so we have seen a little bit of an increase of people not showing up for their appointments,” she stated. “And we have been trying to advertise that people can call us if they’re in a crisis.”

In commenting on people who need help, but don’t have insurance, she said the agency’s policy is that it serves all people whether they have the ability to pay or not.

“We’ll help them get set up with insurance, if need be,” she said. “We work a lot with the Southern Tier Health Care System and there are patient advocates to help get them set up with insurance” through Medicaid.

“We do have some people who don’t qualify for Medicaid and if they can’t afford insurance, we do have a sliding scale fee, as well,” she added.

Mann provided information on some of the warning signals that may alert people to the onset of mental health issues.

“If people are feeling overwhelmed at any time, they can give us a call and we can get set up with an assessment to see if it would be appropriate for them to get into counseling, even some brief counseling to get them through,” she remarked. “People could be feeling anxious right now, so that’s another thing that we could help people through during this adjustment period.”

For example, the agency works with individuals who have adjustment disorders, which may stem from the stay-at-home mandate. This can result in diagnoses such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, changes in appetite, crying spells and psychosis.

“If you feel you are experiencing some emotions that are out of the ordinary for you, then that might be a signal, as well, to reach out,” she added.

Mann said help can be obtained by calling the Department of Community Services at 373-8040, the OGH Crisis Hotline at (800) 339-5209, or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255.

The Department of Community Services’ Counseling Center Clinic offices in Olean and Salamanca remain open with a limited number of onsite staff.

