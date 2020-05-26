NEW YORK (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to make a pitch for major new infrastructure spending when he meets with President Donald Trump Wednesday in Washington.

Infrastructure investments would help the economy recover after months of coronavirus-related shutdowns, Cuomo said Tuesday during a press conference in New York City. Big projects would also help workers by boosting job creation, he added.

He noted thousands of small businesses have already been lost and companies are likely to continue layoffs.

”I think there will be winners and losers in this new economy,” he said. “You’re going to see pain in this new economy. Let’s start to anticipate that. And let’s start to deal with that now.”

Cuomo said today the state will “accelerate” some projects already underway, including rebuilding LaGuardia Airport and Penn Station in New York City. He didn’t provide any details on what that means.

But he said the state could do even more with federal help and approval. He mentioned new subway and tunnel projects and a LaGuardia air train.

He also said he wants to see new power transmission lines constructed to link the New York City area with renewable energy produced in Upstate New York

”There is no better time to build than right now,” Cuomo said. “You need to restart the economy. You need to create jobs.

“It is common sense.”

The White House proposed new infrastructure spending earlier in Trump’s term, but the initiatives never made it through Congress. Many Democrats disagreed with the plan’s reliance on private funding, among other things.

Cuomo has been pressing the federal government for aid for months. He has said New York needs federal money or it will be forced to cut aid to schools, local governments and hospitals.

ONLY NYC NOT SET TO REOPEN

After Wednesday, New York City will be the only region in the state not to have started reopening its economy after months of coronavirus shutdowns.

The Mid-Hudson region began reopening today and Long Island is on track to start tomorrow, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today during a press conference in the city.

Minority communities in New York City have been hit especially hard by the virus, he added. They have infection rates twice as high as the rest of the city in some cases, he said.

The state is planning to focus on those neighborhoods in the weeks ahead to help slow the overall spread of the virus, he added.

”That will really bring the numbers down in New York City,” he said.

The first phase of the state’s reopening plan includes industries including manufacturing, construction and others. As long as the virus stays under control, more businesses will be allowed to return in future phases.

DEATHS DECREASE EVEN MORE

New deaths due to the coronavirus in New York totaled 73 on Monday, their lowest level in over two months.

The last time single-day deaths were lower in the state was March 23, when 56 people died.

New deaths peaked at 800 on April 14. They fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29, below 300 on May 3 and below 200 on May 10 for the first time in weeks.

Monday was the second day in a row single-day deaths stayed below 100 and the third day out of the last four.

The statewide death toll is now at least 23,561. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

Monday was the fifth day in a row total hospitalizations in the state were below 5,000. The total has been falling for weeks.

Hospitalizations peaked at more than 18,000 over multiple days in late March and early April.

The net change in intubations was also negative again on Monday, as it has been for weeks.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations was 201 on Monday, down from 237 the day before. The average peaked at more than 2,000 over multiple days in late March and early April, including several days over 3,000.

New York now has 362,764 confirmed cases of the virus.

WEARING A MASK IS “COOL”

Cuomo for weeks has been trying to convince as many New Yorkers as possible to wear face coverings when they can’t keep apart from others in public. His latest attempt came today when he declared mask wearing “cool.”

”This has to be part of literally who we are and what we do every day,” he said. “It makes a real difference.”

Cuomo also today announced the winners of a state contest that sought ads encouraging mask wearing from the public. Finalists went up for an online vote.

Cuomo said the state would run the top two ads from the contest since they were only separated by a few hundred votes. You can view the winners and all the finalists online.