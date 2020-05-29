NEW ROCHELLE (TNS) — Businesses reopening early in defiance of New York coronavirus closure orders risk being shut down, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

“It’s not up to you when you open,” he said during a press conference in New Rochelle. “You have to follow the law or you will be closed.”

Some local government leaders encouraged businesses to reopen without official permission amid massive confusion over whether phase two of New York’s restart plan would begin Friday in some regions.

Cuomo ultimately gave approval for the start of phase two in five regions during his briefing. Cuomo's decision applies to five of the state's economic-development regions: the Finger Lakes (including Rochester), Mohawk Valley, Central New York (including Syracuse), Southern Tier and North Country.

Two other regions, the Capital Region and Western New York, are likely in line to begin the second phase at some point next week.

Retail shops, office-based workplaces and hair salons across much of Upstate New York will be permitted to reopen their doors for the first time in more than two months, promising a major test as the state tries to restart its economy while limiting the spread of the virus that has killed more than 23,000 state residents.

Cuomo also addressed the uproar over the rollout of the new phase.

Waiting until this afternoon to approve the next step allowed time for experts to ensure the move was safe as the pandemic continues, Cuomo said. It was about being cautious.

He also noted he never discussed the exact timing of phase two with anyone.

“The wanted it this morning instead of 1 o’clock? I can understand that. But we want to make sure that data was reviewed by all the experts,” Cuomo said. "A county executive may be very good at what they do, but they’re not an expert in viral transmission in a global pandemic.

"I may be competent as a governor, but I am not expert in global transmissions of a viral pandemic. So I wanted to make sure we had the best minds look at all the data before we stepped forward. It’s stone to stone across the morass. If you take a step and you’re not on a stone, but you step on a lily pad going across the morass, you will sink and that’s bad.

“So I wanted the best minds to review all the data to give us their opinion. They’ve all signed off on it. The difference between this morning and 1 o’cock — I never talked to anyone about timing, morning or 1 o’clock.”

WHAT'S OPENING?

Gyms, fitness centers, casinos and malls are not a part of New York’s second phase of reopening businesses, state officials posted online Friday morning.

The announcement came as part of New York’s new instructions for businesses that are a part of phase two of reopening amid the coronavirus.

Here’s the list of businesses that should remain closed, according to the state:

• Malls; specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease; however, any stores located within shopping malls, which have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls), may open.

• Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service, excluding take-out or delivery for off-premise consumption.

• Large gathering/event venues, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience.

• Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes, except for remote or streaming services.

• Video lottery and casino gaming facilities.

• Movie theaters, except drive-ins.

• Places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions.