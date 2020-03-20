ALBANY (TNS) — Life in New York state will come to an almost total stop after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a series of dramatic steps today meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Cuomo said during a press briefing in Albany that he would issue an executive order limiting large amounts of routine daily contact among New Yorkers, especially with vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with existing health problems.

All workers at nonessential New York businesses must now stay home. Essential businesses such pharmacies, grocery stores and others will be exempt. Cuomo said his staff is working through the list of essential businesses now.

All New Yorkers must remain inside as much as possible. Beyond things like getting health care, buying food or getting outside for solitary exercise, the rule is simple: Stay home, Cuomo said.

“This is the most drastic action we can take,” he added.

The new measures are not optional. The rules will be enforced through civil fines and penalties, although not on individuals at this time, Cuomo said.

Businesses that don't comply will be shut down.

"These are not helpful hints," Cuomo said. "These are legal provisions."

The new rules take effect Sunday.

Among other things, those in groups especially vulnerable to coronavirus must remain indoors and only go outside for solitary exercise or to get health care. People in those groups shouldn’t visit households with multiple others, and should pre-screen all visitors and aides to their homes by taking their temperatures.

For nonvulnerable populations, parties, celebrations, other social events and all other nonessential gatherings should be canceled or postponed. In public, individuals should remain at least 6 feet from other people.

Sick individuals should stay home, unless they’re going to get medical care.