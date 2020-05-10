ALBANY (TNS) — Some regions in New York are ready to start adding back jobs in mid-May, says Gov. Andrew Cuomo, adding that he plans to confer with county executives and other local officials on Monday.

“Yes, there will be regions that are eligible on the 15th,” Cuomo said Sunday, citing the looming expiration of the state’s shutdown, which is called NY on Pause.

Cuomo didn’t specify what Upstate regions might be eligible. The governor said he’ll give an update about restarting plans on Monday.

The state has defined seven metrics that regions must meet before reopening. Those measures include hospitalization rates, numbers of death, the ability to test for the virus and the ability to help people quarantine should they be exposed to the virus.

So what might happen on May 16? Phase 1 of Cuomo’s reopening plan, which includes adding more manufacturing and construction workers back into the workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Once Phase 1 is in effect in a region, the state and local officials will watch for at least two weeks before adding more jobs and businesses back onto the reopening list.

Late last week, Cuomo signed another executive order that gives him the authority to set a new expiration date on NY Pause. That hasn’t happened, though that new order clears the way for Cuomo to make those decisions until June 6.

NURSING HOMES

Cuomo issued more rules about how to handle the coronavirus in nursing homes throughout New York.

Starting this week, all nursing home staff must be tested twice a week, Cuomo said during his daily briefing in Albany. “That is a rule,” he said.

Additionally, hospitals can’t release a COVID-19 patient to a nursing home unless that person tests negative for the virus, he said.

Already, nursing homes are supposed to house people with coronavirus only when the facility can provide the appropriate care. If not, those people can go to COVID-19-only spots throughout the state, he said.

Sunday’s new order reverses a previous policy, which said nursing homes could not deny readmission of nursing home residents who had tested positive.

New York’s percentage of deaths in nursing homes is No. 34 when compared with other states, Cuomo said. That’s despite New York having the most deaths — 21,478 as of Sunday — in the nation. At least 5,000 of those deaths were in nursing homes.

Cuomo said 207 people have died in the past day. That’s the same level as the number of daily deaths in late March.

“Takes us right back to where we started this hellish journey,” he said. “It has been a painful period.”

There was some relatively good news: the number of new patients with coronavirus seeking hospitalization dropped to 521 on Saturday. That’s also level with numbers of new hospitalizations in late March, he said.