ALBANY (TNS) — A new executive order will require all New Yorkers to wear a mask in crowded public spaces, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.

The order will go into effect in three days to allow enough time for everyone to obtain some type of face covering, Cuomo said.

The mask can be as simple as a bandana or other cloth. It must cover an individual’s nose and mouth.

The rule will apply in any space where it’s impossible to keep at least 6 feet away from others. That includes public transit or even busy streets congested with pedestrians, Cuomo said.

The order is meant to help the state continue slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

“You don’t have a right to infect me,” Cuomo said. “You must have a mask or clothing covering.”

Initially, the order will not include any penalties, Cuomo said. It’s possible a civil fine could be added in the future of not enough people comply.

Local governments will take the lead on enforcement through outreach and education. Authorities should approach individuals in public without masks and ask them why they’re not wearing one, Cuomo said.

He also said he imagined New Yorkers themselves would do the same.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending widespread use of masks earlier this month. President Donald Trump said he didn’t plan to wear one himself.

Earlier in the crisis, authorities had said healthy individuals didn’t need to wear masks.

MEANWHILE, state officials have issued more guidance on a new requirement that employers must supply face masks or protective coverings to essential workers who interact with clients or customers.

That could include a broad range of workers, from most grocery clerks and receptionists to some police officers and bus drivers — anyone whose job routinely brings them within 6 feet of another person.

That order goes into effect at 8 p.m. tonight. It’s effective until May 12.

Here are more details from New York’s Department of Health and from Caitlin Anderson, a lawyer with Bond, Schoeneck & King in Albany.

What qualifies as a face mask or covering?

• Homemade masks

• Bandanas or other cloth

• A surgical mask

• N95 respirators

• Face shields

The state also suggests people consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information on face coverings.

Who must wear the face coverings?

All essential workers who routinely come into direct contact with the public. That means a gas station cashier or a grocery store worker who’s on the floor, Anderson said. A person working in a back office or storeroom would not necessarily need to. The order applies to private and government workers, Anderson says.

What’s direct contact? Or routinely?

That’s really up to the employer to decide, Anderson said. The state’s guidance says that, at a minimum, it means any worker who is routinely within 6 feet or less of the public.

Who must supply and pay for the face masks or coverings?

The employer. “They’re putting the onus on employers,” Anderson said.

Can I bring one from home and wear it?

Yes. Workers are allowed to bring face masks or homemade coverings from home. But the employers cannot force workers to do this.

What if wearing a mask interferes with another health issue I have?

The state says employers should do their best to protect workers who are older, have a compromised immune system or some other situation that makes working with the public — and/or wearing a mask — problematic.

“Employers should work with their employees to see if they can be accommodated to ensure the employee can continue to deliver essential services in the safest manner possible,” the state’s guidance says.

Employers cannot compel an employee to show a doctor’s note or other documentation that proves a health condition exists that would be complicated by wearing a mask.

What if the employer can’t find enough masks or coverings?

The state has fewer answers here. One suggestion is to call your local public health department. Another is to rethink how many workers need to deal, in person, with clients and customers. Ultimately, though, failing to source the face coverings is not an excuse for failing to follow the order, the state says.

What if the employer doesn’t comply?

The order is enforceable by New York’s public health laws. Violators can face a maximum fine of $2,000, plus more fines for more instances of non-compliance. Willful violators can face misdemeanor charges.

DEATHS OVER 700 AGAIN

New coronavirus deaths in New York fell on Tuesday, but remained over 700 for the second day in a row.

A total of 11,586 New Yorkers have now died due to the virus, including another 752 people on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday during a press briefing in Albany.

New deaths totaled 778 on Monday and 671 on Sunday. Single-day deaths were over 700 for six days in a row before that.

Just two weeks ago, single-day coronavirus deaths totaled 253 and three weeks ago, the statewide total death toll was 157.

New York now has 202,208 confirmed cases of the virus, including 7,177 new cases. That’s more total cases than any entire country outside the U.S.

But the signs that the virus’ spread is slowing continue. The health care system has stabilized and has not been overwhelmed, Cuomo said.

The running three-day average of the net change in hospitalizations was negative by 124 people on Tuesday, meaning more people left hospitals than entered. It’s the first time the three-day average was negative since the crisis began.

The net charge in intensive care unit admissions and intubations were also negative. Net intubations have been negative for the past three days in a row.

The net change in new hospitalizations on Tuesday alone was negative by 362 people.

“The good news is we showed we can change the curve,” Cuomo said. “We can control the spread. That is great news.”

