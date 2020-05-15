ALBANY (TNS) — State beaches in New York will open the Friday before Memorial Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.

Beaches run by cities, counties and towns in the state can open at the same time, if local governments choose to do so.

New York will open its state beaches in coordination with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware, Cuomo said Friday during a press conference in Albany.

(Allegany State Park operates two beaches, one at Red House Lake and the other at Quaker Lake.)

State beaches will follow a detailed set of new rules meant to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. They include:

• Limiting attendance to no more than 50% of a beach’s capacity by ensuring controlled exits and entrances and limited parking.

• Prohibiting group activities, including sports like volleyball and football.

• Keeping gathering areas closed, including picnic spots, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades and rides.

• Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors.

• Requiring masks for employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible.

• Closing food and drink stands.

• Ensuring beaches have enough staff to meet the new rules and control crowds.

If local beaches choose to open, they’ll have to follow the same rules as state beaches, Cuomo said. Local officials could also decide to impose additional rules.

If local governments don’t enforce the minimum requirements set by the state, the sites will be closed.

Local leaders must announce whether they’ll open their beaches by Wednesday, May 20.

New York is coordinating the beach openings with other states to avoid overwhelming sites in any one place, Cuomo said. The state has been working with its neighbors on measures like business closures since March.

Cuomo said he wanted to avoid flooding beaches in other states with millions of New Yorkers. Big crowds would mean an increased risk of spreading the virus.

“If New York did not open beaches, you would see an influx of people to the Jersey Shore, Connecticut, etc.,” Cuomo said. “That would put New Yorkers in jeopardy there.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS STILL FALLING

Total hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York fell again on Thursday and are below 7,000 for a third day in a row.

Total hospitalizations peaked at more than 18,000 over multiple days in March and April.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus rose to 431 on Thursday from 420 the day before. It’s the third day in a row the average has increased slightly.

Cuomo noted that the state has seen that average plateau multiple times before it began falling further.

“We are very curious to find out where that number winds up, how low the new cases go,” he said.

The state has found that many of the new cases are in people who are at home, not essential workers.

“That’s the hardest place to control the spread,” Cuomo said. “It’s all about personal behavior.”

Another 132 people in New York died due to the virus on Thursday, Cuomo said during a press briefing in Albany.

The statewide death toll is now 22,304. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

New deaths have been declining since reaching a peak of 800 on April 14, according to revised state data. They fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29 and below 300 on May 3 for the first time in weeks.

Single-day deaths have been below 200 for five days straight.

“Number of new deaths is down, but still painful,” Cuomo said. “We are right about where we were when we started this.”

New York now has 345,813 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,762 new cases. The state has seen less than 3,000 new cases confirmed for the last eight days in a row.

The decline comes even has testing has ramped up. The state tested over 39,000 people each of the last two days.

Cuomo said previously he wanted to double the daily testing rate from 20,000 to 40,000 as New York begins to reopen.

Several regions in the state, including Central New York, have met benchmarks required to begin the phased restart of their economies today.