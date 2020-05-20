ALBANY (TNS) — Two weeks after wondering aloud why the “old model” of teachers and students in physical classrooms still exists, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that in-person learning is a vital part of education.

“There is no substitute for classroom teaching,” he said during a press briefing in Albany. “Saying a kid is going to be on the other side of a computer remotely, that is the classroom experience. It’s not. There is no substitute for the teacher-student relationship.”

Parents and teachers around the state criticized Cuomo’s comments earlier in May when he announced New York’s effort to reimagine education after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools in the state to close.

“The old model of everybody goes and sits in a classroom and the teacher is in front of that classroom and teaches that class and you do that all across the city, all across the state, all these buildings, all these physical classrooms,” Cuomo said at the time. “Why? With all the technology you have?”

Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa later wrote on Twitter that nothing can replace in-person learning.

Cuomo echoed those comments Wednesday.

“Everybody wants the schools to open up as soon as possible,” he said. “There is no way, in my opinion, that remote learning can ever be a replacement or a substitute for the classroom experience.”

New York’s effort to reimagine education is a push to learn from what happened during the pandemic and be prepared for any possible disruptions in school in the future, Cuomo said.

That means figuring out how to get kids the right technology and making sure parents are ready, he added. The state must also learn what new skills teachers might need.

It’s about being prepared, Cuomo said.

“If you assume this is the last time something like this is going to happen, I think that’s a foolish assumption,” he said. “I think that’s wishful thinking.”

DEATHS UP SLIGHTLY

New deaths due to the coronavirus in New York rose to 112 on Tuesday, up from 105 the day before.

That’s still down sharply from April 14, when single-day deaths peaked at 800. Tuesday’s deaths include 30 in nursing homes.

New deaths fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29 and below 300 on May 3 for the first time in weeks. Single-day deaths have been below 200 for 10 days straight.

“The overall direction is right, but this is a painful, painful, tragic number of lives lost and they’re all in our thoughts and prayers,” Cuomo said.

The statewide death toll is now at least 22,955. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus also continued falling and remain below 6,000. That’s down from a peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was 295 on Tuesday. It’s the lowest the average has been since at least March 20.

The average peaked at more than 2,000 over multiple days in late March and early April, including several days over 3,000.

The net change in intubations was also negative again on Tuesday, as it has been for weeks. That means fewer people are on ventilators.

New York now has 352,845 confirmed cases of the virus.

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS

The state will allow religious gatherings of up to 10 people, beginning Thursday. Those in attendance must wear masks and practice “strict social distancing,” he said.

Cuomo also said the state will allow parking lot services and drive-in services and encouraged organizations to explore those options.

“At this time of stress and when people are so anxious and so confused, I think those religious ceremonies can be very comforting,” he said. “But we need to find out how to do it and how to do it safely and smartly.”

Cuomo said his Interfaith Advisory Council is developing policies to bring back religious services.