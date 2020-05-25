NEW YORK (TNS) — It’s too early to say whether New York state’s regional reopening a week ago is keeping the coronavirus at bay, because the virus can take up to 10 days to result in serious symptoms, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Any increases in hospitalizations to date are likely from infections before the reopening began, he suggested.

Cuomo also said he’s not going to guess when the rest of the state — including New York City — might start to reopen.

“Now, people can speculate, people can guess, I think next week, I think two weeks, I think a month,” Cuomo said. "I’m out of that business, because we all failed at that business. All the early national experts (were saying), 'Here’s my projection, here’s my projection model,' they were all all wrong, they were all wrong."

Projections had far more hospitalizations, intubations and deaths than have occurred so far. For instance, in central New York, a projection two months ago had the virus claiming 2,000 lives in a year under the best scenario (there have been 115 deaths so far).

“Now, there are a lot of variables, I understand that," Cuomo said. "We didn’t know what social distancing would actually amount to, I get it. But we were all wrong. So I’m sort of out of the guessing business.”

Instead, the governor stood firm that regions would reopen when they meet certain metrics — including COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing and virus-related deaths.

The state’s coronavirus numbers continued their downward trend. For the second time in three days, statewide deaths dipped under 100. There were 96 more deaths reported Monday.

“It’s still painfully high, but only the relative absurdity of the situation is that relatively good news,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo paid a visit to the U.S.S. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Hudson River to commemorate Memorial Day. He likened the pandemic’s frontline workers — first responders, hospital workers, grocery store clerks and transit employees, among others — to soldiers who risked their lives at war.

An unknown number of frontline workers have died from COVID-19 during the crisis. On Monday, the governor announced that state or local public sector employees who died from COVID-19 while performing essential jobs would be eligible to pass along death benefits to their families.

Details of the plan were not revealed in detail, but the money would be paid out of the state’s pension fund, Cuomo said. It’s similar to death benefits that pensioners become eligible for after retirement.

The governor noted that frontline public workers were ordered to continue working — often in public places — at a time when everyone else was ordered to stay home. He called for the federal government to authorize funding for hazard pay for those workers.

The governor repeated his plea for people to wear masks in public, saying its one of the only surefire ways to stop the spread of coronavirus. He noted that frontline workers, who have been using facemasks and other protection, have a lower rate of infection than the general public, based on antibody studies.

There’s no rational reason not to wear a mask, Cuomo said, calling the opposition arguments “trivial.”

“It’s not smart. It’s not smart,” the governor said of refusing to wear a mask in public, noting that his chief of staff called it “stupid.”

“That’s another way of saying it’s not smart,” the governor remarked.

If the rate of infection goes back up, the restart will have to be put on hold, the governor warned. If all goes well, Phase Two — including hair salons and other non-essential services — will begin in many Upstate regions in a week from now.

The governor touched briefly on the crisis in nursing homes, repeating the state’s order that workers get tested twice a week.

“Nursing home operators have pointed out that’s a burdensome task, and it is,” the governor said. “It’s a requirement to maintain license.”

As for residents, the state is in charge of testing them. Cuomo did not mandate every resident be tested repeatedly, though said that testing is ongoing.

Cuomo also warned that the state’s budget deficit remains dire, projected at $13 billion. Without federal aid, the governor warned of 20 percent cuts to local governments, schools and hospitals.