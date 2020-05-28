NEW YORK (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a new executive order Thursday allowing private businesses in New York to deny entrance to anyone not wearing a mask.

The order comes as more businesses and stores in New York prepare to reopen after months of coronavirus shutdowns.

Legal and retail experts have said businesses already had authority to keep customers without masks out of their workplaces. The new order provides even more cover for stores and other businesses.

“They are deceptively effective,” Cuomo said of masks during a press conference in New York City. “The are amazingly effective.”

Cuomo first issued an order in April requiring masks in public settings when individuals can’t stay far enough apart from each other.

It’s a new concept, Cuomo acknowledged today. It wasn’t something that any Americans considered before the virus hit, but it must become the norm now, he said.

“It’s respect,” he said. “It’s civic duty. It is humanity.”

Cuomo also said the order will help reduce conflicts among people wearing masks and not wearing them. In confined spaces like small stores, someone without a mask could easily raise tension.

Comedian Chris Rock and actress Rosie Perez both appeared with Cuomo at his news conference. Cuomo said they would help the state with outreach and communication on the importance of mask wearing.

Both spoke at the press conference and urged all New Yorkers to get tested for the virus and wear masks. Both will appear in a new advertisement for the state.

“I don’t care who you voted for,” Perez said. "All I care is that we get out of this pandemic as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.

“We can lower these numbers. We are already doing it.”

NEW YORK'S COVID NUMBERS

New deaths due to the coronavirus in New York have been largely flat the last three days at levels not seen since March.

Another 74 people died due to the virus in the state on Wednesday. The same number died on Tuesday and 73 died on Monday.

Single-day deaths have been below 100 the last four days in a row and five days out of the last six. The last time new deaths were lower was March 23 when 56 people died.

“This is always painful,” Cuomo said of the new deaths. “And we’re going to be watching this number to see how far down it actually goes.

New deaths peaked at 800 on April 14. They fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29, below 300 on May 3 and below 200 on May 10 for the first time in weeks.

The statewide death toll is now 23,722. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

Cuomo said he believes the state did everything it could to save the lives of those who have died.

“You can’t always be successful, but you can always do the most you can do,” he said.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus dipped to 163, down from 181 the day before.

The average is down sharply from its peak of more than 2,000 over multiple days in late March and early April. The average was over 3,000 on several days.

Total hospitalizations also fell again on Wednesday and remained below 5,000 for the seventh day in a row. Hospitalizations peaked at more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

The net change in intubations was negative again as well, as it has been for weeks. That means fewer people are on ventilators.

New York now has 366,733 confirmed cases of the virus, including 1,768. Earlier in the pandemic, new cases often totaled over 7,000 a day and sometimes reached over 10,000.

The lower total of new positives from Wednesday comes despite the fact that the state tested over 65,000 people that day, an all-time high.