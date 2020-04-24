ALBANY (TNS) — The three-day average of new coronavirus hospitalizations in New York fell below 1,300 people on Thursday for the first time since March.

The decline is good news, but the number has flattened at a relatively high level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday during a press briefing in Albany. That’s troubling and shows the need for caution in the weeks ahead.

If the state moves now to reopen its economy all at once, the progress made against the virus will disappear. Projections show it will spike even higher than it did before, Cuomo said.

“This is a remarkably effective virus at spreading and growing,” he said. “Let’s make sure we’re not deceiving ourselves.

“Again, the variable is going to be what we do.”

Another 422 people in New York died due to the virus on Thursday. A total of 16,162 people in the state have now died in the pandemic.

“Number of lives lost is still heartbreaking news,” Cuomo said. “Again, this is at an unimaginable level. It’s dropping somewhat, but it’s still devastating news.”

Just three weeks ago, single-day coronavirus deaths totaled 253 and just a month ago, the statewide death toll was 157. New York now has 263,460 confirmed cases of the virus.

While the overall death toll is still rising, the pace has slowed since reaching a peak of 799 new deaths on April 8. New deaths have been below 500 for the last five days in a row.

The state has been seeing improving trends in hospitalization statistics since early April. That continued Thursday.

Total hospitalizations have been declining steadily and they fell below 15,000 for the first time in weeks yesterday. Intubations continued to fall as well.

Cuomo has said the more positive trends show the state’s efforts to slow the virus are working. He previously extended the closure of schools and nonessential businesses until at least May 15.

Cuomo said Friday he expects to have a decision on whether to extend the shutdowns further in about a week.

All New Yorkers should stay home as much as possible and should only go out for exercise or needed errands like grocery shopping or medical care. Social, religious and other gatherings must be canceled or postponed.

MEANWHILE, New Yorkers may find out soon if schools and nonessential businesses will be closed further into May or beyond.

State leaders are looking at whether to extend the shutdowns now and will have a decision in about a week, Cuomo said. The governor extended the closures until May 15 last week.

He said he wants to announce any extension far enough in advance to give people time to plan. Cuomo first closed schools and businesses in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Cuomo also said today the state is working on whether and how to extend previous relief on mortgages and evictions.

State revenues this year are projected to be down $13.3 billion, about 14%, from estimates before the virus hit, Cuomo said. Over the full 2021 to 2024 fiscal years, the total drop is expected to be $61 billion.

The forecast is in line with expectations, but that doesn’t make the situation any easier. He noted New York’s economy was strong and growing before the pandemic.

He also again criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his suggestion that states with financial problems be allowed to file for bankruptcy.

“Pass the law,” Cuomo said. “I dare you. You want to send a signal to the markets that this nation is in real trouble? You want to send an international message that the economy is in turmoil?

“Do that,” he said. “Allow states to declare bankruptcy legally because you passed the bill. I dare you to do that.”