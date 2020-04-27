ALBANY (TNS) — Counties and businesses in New York that want to reopen as soon as possible have work to do, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo said that while he’ll extend his business closings in “many” parts of the state past their current expiration date of May 15, it’s possible areas not hit as hard by the coronavirus could begin reopening.

He laid out more details during his press briefing in Albany on what he expects from areas that want to restart sooner.

Some of the decision depends on whether a region is seeing a steady decline in the virus’ spread, Cuomo said. It also depends on how hard hit an area has been overall.

Given that, it’s difficult to imagine the New York City area reopening anytime soon. Even Erie and Albany counties were left out of the state’s move last week to allow hospitals to restart elective outpatient procedures.

Here’s what Cuomo said he’ll need to see from regions in addition to improving trends on the virus:

• A plan outlining precautions businesses will take to limit the virus’ spread. That will include policies on social distancing, employee and customer monitoring and more. Cuomo said some of that will be up to companies themselves. He said previously that some manufacturers and certain construction projects could be among the first to restart.

• Details on bed space and equipment stockpiles at local hospitals. Facilities should also be prepared to confront new surges in both the coronavirus and the seasonal flu next fall.

• A plan for testing, contact tracing and isolating positive patients. Cuomo suggested regions may need to set up isolation facilities in hotels so infected individuals don’t spread the virus to others in their households.

• Coordination on schools, transportation, testing and tracing across a given region.

• No big events or attractions that could bring crowds from elsewhere. Cuomo says no “attractive nuisances” will be allowed when New York state begins reopening, likely on a region-by-region basis, from coronavirus shutdowns.

What does that mean? Bad news for the New York State Fair, festivals, concerts and other events, most likely.

According to Cornell Law School, "attractive nuisance" is a legal term regarding conditions that may attract children and involve risk or harm to their safety. For example, insurance company Nationwide says homeowners can face liability for “attractive nuisances" like swimming pools, swings, trampolines or construction projects.

Other places or events that could be considered “attractive nuisances” include sporting events, festivals, concerts, movie theaters, theme parks, state parks, beaches and museums. A music concert at Darien Lake, for example, could be in jeopardy if it potentially attracts people from other regions.

When asked about casinos, Cuomo said it’s possible they might not be considered an attractive nuisance: “You’d have to look at how they’re going to conduct their business.”

• A plan for funneling all relevant data on the virus to a “regional control room” where local officials can monitor its spread and make decisions on openings and closings accordingly.

Cuomo first closed schools and businesses in the state in March to slow the spread of the virus. He said last week he’ll speak on plans for any extensions soon.

DEATH TOLL PAST 17,000

New deaths due to coronavirus in New York fell further on Sunday and were below 400 for the second day in a row.

The 337 people who died yesterday were still enough to push the overall death toll past 17,000 for the first time. Sunday’s deaths fell from 367 on Saturday.

“Still tragically high,” Cuomo said. “But on the decline if you look at it over the past few days, not that that gives any solace to 337 families who are suffering today.”

A total of 17,303 people in the state have now died in the pandemic.

A month ago, single-day coronavirus deaths totaled 209 and the statewide death toll was 728. New York has 288,045 confirmed cases of the virus.

While the overall death toll is still rising, the pace has slowed since reaching a peak of 799 new deaths on April 8. New deaths fell below 500 on April 19 and have continued dropping.

The state has also been seeing improving trends in hospitalization statistics for several weeks now.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was 1,052 on Sunday. That’s about flat with the previous day, but down sharply from a peak over 3,000 several weeks ago.

Total hospitalizations fell by 20 people, a much smaller number than other days last week when the daily figure was negative by well over 500. Cuomo said it’s possible discharges were lower because it was Sunday.

The numbers are no longer rising, but Cuomo said the news still isn’t good enough.

“We don’t want to see flat,” he said. “We want to see an increasing decline.”

