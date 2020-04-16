ALBANY — Nonessential businesses and schools in New York will remain closed until at least May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.

The state’s other social distancing measures will remain in place as well.

New York first implemented the closures and other social distancing rules in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state. Only essential businesses can currently operate with on-site staff.

Any decision to reopen will be based on data and how fast the virus in spreading in New York, Cuomo said.

“We slowed the infection rate by our actions,” he said. “That’s why we’re in a better position today.”

Trends on hospitalizations and intubations due to the virus have been positive in recent days. Hundreds more people have been leaving hospitals than entering and coming off ventilators than going on.

The good news shows the state’s efforts to slow the virus are working, Cuomo said.

All New Yorkers should stay home as much as possible and go out only for exercises or needed errands like grocery shopping or medical care. When in public, people should stay 6 feet away from others.

Social, religious and other gatherings must be canceled or postponed.

Cuomo's announcement came as the state's death toll surpassed 12,000 after 606 who tested positive for the disease died Wednesday.

But the state's hospitalization rate continued to show signs that the curve was flattening: There were about 17,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday. That was down from about 18,000 each of the several days prior.

On Thursday, Cuomo said he was unsure how long the state's stay-at-home order will remain in effect. Any decision to lift it will be based on data, he said.

"No political decisions," Cuomo said. "No emotional decisions. Data and science. We're talking about human lives here."

MEANWHILE, a small number of protesters gathered in Albany to demand “communist” Gov. Andrew Cuomo reopen New York state.

Syracuse.com reports photos and video show a protest began Thursday afternoon outside the New York State Capitol Building to oppose Cuomo extending New York PAUSE. About 30 people gathered to defy social distancing rules, waving flags and signs that say “Don’t Tread on Me," “Trump 2020” and “Communist Cuomo Has to Go.”

Vice reports a Facebook livestream showed one man calling the New York governor a “communist dictator” because pharmacies are unable to offer hydroxychloroquine for treating coronavirus. President Donald Trump has promoted the anti-malaria drug for treating COVID-19, despite no conclusive evidence supporting it.

“We don’t want handouts, we want to go back to work,” said. “We can do it in a smart way. Everyone else in that building is waiting for someone else to say ‘jump’ because nobody wants to be responsible if something goes sideways. They’re still getting their pay, they’re still working on your dime.”

Similar rallies with varying crowd sizes have been reported in other states, including North Carolina, Ohio, Utah, Wyoming and Virginia. Thousands created a gridlock in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday to demand Gov. Gretchen Whitmer end a statewide ban on gatherings and non-essential businesses.