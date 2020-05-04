NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday laid out criteria for reopening New York’s economy region by region, the state surpassed 1 million coronavirus tests, the number of people dying per day continued to fall and New York City’s mayor laid out a plan to get millions of masks to people walking around outside.

REGIONAL REOPENINGSCuomo said some parts of the state could start to reopen as early as May 15 if local governments provide plans for coronavirus testing and tracing the contacts of those who’ve been infected, and if data provided by hospitals and health officials shows the regions are not at high risk of a new surge of cases.

The five regions of the state that are getting closer to becoming eligible to open under the criteria are central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier.

Those regions, which have had far fewer COVID-19 cases than New York City and its suburbs, meet some of the criteria for reopening that Cuomo laid out Monday, including an ample supply of empty hospital beds that would be available in case there is an unanticipated surge in new infections.

But no region of New York appears to meet Cuomo’s reopening requirement of 30 contact tracers per 100,000 residents. It’s unclear when New York will fully roll out Cuomo’s plan to hire an “army” of workers who can track people infected with COVID-19 and their contacts through a partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

New York City’s billionaire former mayor, Michael Bloomberg, is putting up $10.5 million through his charitable foundation to help the state’s tracing effort. The foundation will help hire and train thousands of investigators develop apps to aid their work.

1 MILLION TESTS, FEWER DEATHSMore than 1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in New York, according to data released Monday, the most of any state in the country. Nearly 1 in 7 tests in the U.S. have been performed in New York.

New York reached the milestone in little more than two months. The first test was administered on March 2, according to state data. So far, 318,953 tests have come back positive — about 31.7% of the 1,007,310 total tests administered.

Meanwhile, the number of people dying from the coronavirus in the state dipped again, to 226 fatalities Sunday, Cuomo said. That’s the fewest number of deaths in a day since March 28, when 237 people died.

In all, 19,415 people in the state have died from the disease, though the total doesn’t include more than 5,300 deaths in the city that were attributed to the virus on death certificates but weren’t confirmed by a lab test.

Other indicators are also continuing to fall, including the number of people being treated in hospitals for coronavirus — now below 9,700 after a peak on April 12 of 18,825 — and people newly admitted for disease treatment.

SOCIAL DISTANCING ENFORCEMENTNew York City’s mayor on Monday defended the use of police to enforce social distancing, rejecting calls from watchdogs to end the practice after an officer with a costly history of alleged misconduct was caught on video pulling a stun gun on a man and violently taking him to the ground.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called Saturday’s confrontation in Manhattan’s East Village “very troubling” and “absolutely unacceptable,” but contended it was an outlier among “tens of thousands of interactions between police officers and civilians over the last weeks that went very well.”

The officer, Francisco Garcia, was stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty pending an internal investigation. Over the years, he’s been named as a defendant in six lawsuits that the city settled for a total of $182,500, according to court records and a Legal Aid Society database.

In a similar case, Garcia and other officers allegedly threw a man to the ground and then punched and kicked him. In another, Garcia was accused of throwing a woman against a metal grate and onto a sidewalk and using a homophobic slur after she asked for his badge number.

The police department assigned 1,000 officers to social distancing patrols as New Yorkers ventured outside to enjoy the warmest weekend of a spring clouded by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ll also be part of a new effort to distribute 7.5 million protective face masks over the next few weeks.

“You can’t do effective enforcement without the NYPD and the NYPD is more than up to the job,” de Blasio said.

Bystander video showed Garcia – in plainclothes but no mask — slapping 33-year-old Donni Wright in the face, punching him in the shoulder and dragging him to a sidewalk after leveling him in a crosswalk near a public housing complex.