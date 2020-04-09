ALBANY — Daily coronavirus deaths reached another new high in New York on Wednesday as 799 more people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

A total of 7,067 New Yorkers have now died due to the virus, Cuomo said during a press briefing in Albany. He said experts had warned him deaths would lag other indicators of the virus’ effects, but that doesn’t make it easy to see.

“I understand the scientific concept,” he said. “But you’re talking about 799 lives.”

Just over a week ago, single-day coronavirus deaths totaled 253 and just two weeks ago, the statewide total death toll was 157. The state was setting new high points for single-day deaths much of last week and did so again the last three days in a row when new deaths topped 700.

New York has 151,079 confirmed cases of the virus. That’s more than any entire country outside the U.S. except for Spain.

Cuomo noted the state lost 2,753 people in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a toll now long surpassed by the virus.

“That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don’t even have the words for it,” he said. “9/11 was so devastating, so tragic and then in many ways, we lose so many more New Yorkers to this silent killer. There was no explosion, but it was a silent explosion that just ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11.”

But broader trends remain positive. Cuomo said earlier this week that the virus appears to be reaching a plateau.

New hospitalizations fell to 200 on Wednesday, down from 586 the day before and a high of 1,427 a week ago. It’s the lowest level of new hospitalizations since March 18.

Daily intensive care unit admissions, intubations and the running average of new hospitalizations have all declined since last week.

The more positive trends in recent days are the result of the state’s social distancing measures, Cuomo said. The good news shows the restrictions are working and must remain in place for now.

“You can’t relax,” he said. “The flattening of the curve last night happened because of what we did yesterday and the day before and the day before that. If we stop acting the way we’re acting, you will see those numbers go up.”

Cuomo extended the closures of schools and nonessential businesses until at least April 29 on Monday.

All New Yorkers should only go out for exercise or needed errands like grocery shopping or medical care.

Cuomo said the worst-case projections on how many beds and how much equipment the state might need continue to worry him.

Despite New York boosting its count of hospital beds to 90,000 from 53,000 in the last few weeks, the state still couldn’t handle the most severe scenarios, which could require 136,000 beds for coronavirus patients.

He also noted some areas in Asia saw resurgences of the virus after relaxing some restrictions.

“We’re on the first wave,” he said. "Everybody is assuming ‘Well, once we get through this, we’re done.' I wouldn’t be so quick to assume that.

“Now is not the time to misunderstand what’s happening.”