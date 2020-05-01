ALBANY (TNS) — Schools in New York state will remain closed through the end of this academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

There will be no in-person classes, but remote learning will continue. The academic year at public schools normally ends in late June in New York state.

"We must protect our children, students and educators,'' Cuomo said.

Schools have higher density and transportation issues, which have to be taken into consideration, he said.

He said remote learning has been "functioning well,'' although it was done in a rush. Cuomo said there are lessons to be learned from it.

The governor said a decision on summer school will be made at the end of May. Some districts, he said earlier this week, have been considering summer school.

Schools need to begin working on reopening plans for when schools — and colleges — do reopen, Cuomo said.

How social distancing can happen in schools has to be looked at, the governor said.

Cuomo had previously announced schools would be closed through May 15, but said he would make a decision on whether to reopen or not before that date. He has said he needed more data on how well flattening the curve on coronavirus cases was working before deciding what to do with schools.

The state had previously waived its requirement that schools operate 180 days this school year and has cancelled the year-end Regents examinations.

NEW DEATHS due to coronavirus in New York fell below 300 on Thursday for the first time since March 29, when 253 people died.

A total of 289 people in the state died due to the virus on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 18,610.

About a month ago, the statewide death toll was 728. New York has 304,372 confirmed cases of the virus.

While the overall death toll is still rising, the pace has slowed since reaching a peak of 799 new deaths on April 8. New deaths fell below 500 on April 19 and have continued dropping.

“Lower than it has been, but still tragic and terrible,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today at a press briefing in Albany. “All the good numbers, all the good news, this number just wipes that all away.”

The state began seeing an improvement in statistics on hospitalizations several weeks ago and that continued on Thursday. The net changes in hospitalizations and intubations continued trending negative, where they’ve been for over two weeks now.

Total hospitalizations fell below 11,000 on Thursday for the first time since March 30.

The running three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus remained relatively flat at 954. Cuomo said that’s still too high and added the state plans to start gathering more specific information from hospitals to target the new cases more effectively.

Cuomo has said repeatedly that the better news in recent weeks shows the state’s efforts to control the virus are working.

