OLEAN — Police have reported fewer arrests due to COVID-19-induced isolation, but reports of domestic abuse have spiked.

Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley reported that, while every other type of crime is down, calls about domestic abuse have become the number one call for his department.

“I think there were 12 domestics over the last weekend,” Rowley said.

Since the beginning of the month, Times Herald police blotter entries from the city police include just 14 entries over 25 days — compared to two or three daily during similar periods. The entries included three felony arrests, six misdemeanor arrests and five traffic accidents.

The vast majority of arrests appear to be related to domestic incidents or burglaries. Of the felonies, two included burglary, while one was a second-degree assault charge connected to a domestic dispute. Of the misdemeanors, four appeared to be connected to domestic incidents, two were aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and one was connected to a burglar alarm call at a business.

“I was quite pleased with the low number of domestics and crimes in general at the beginning,” he said, but noted as the crisis lengthens, more domestic violence and fighting seem to be occurring.

Olean is not alone.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported on Friday that calls to the state’s domestic violence hotline are up 30% in April compared to last year, and calls increased 18% from February to March 2020. New York State Police also report domestic violence incident calls were up 15% in March compared to last year.

“New Yorkers are living through an unimaginably stressful period and we’re seeing signs that domestic violence is on the rise as victims are stuck at home with their abusers and unable to access the help they need,” Cuomo said. “We’ve been working with state agencies to help address this issue and provide more resources, and this new text program and confidential online service will help make it easier for victims to get the help they need and get out of potentially dangerous situations.”

To help, Cuomo announced that the state’s domestic violence hotline is being modernized with a new text program and confidential online service to aid victims of abuse and provide potential lifesaving ways to get help.

“The reality is that abuse victims are often closely surveilled by their abuser,” Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor and Chair of the New York State Council on Women and Girls, said. “In New York, no one should be at risk because they can’t find a way to make their need for help known. The text and online confidential service programs we are rolling out today will provide additional and better methods for victims of domestic violence to get the help and intervention they need when they need it.”

New Yorkers seeking help can text 844-997-2121 or chat with a professional on the new confidential website at www.opdv.ny.gov. The text and online services will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with OPDV staff who are experts in the area of domestic violence.

ROWLEY ADDED that staffing has also seen a shakeup in light of the crisis, but fortunately police have not noticed a huge problem with residents and businesses failing to comply with social distancing or forced closures.

While some staff are on furlough — specifically school security officers and those responsible for securing court — the regular police force has been unaffected short of schedule changes. Originally, Rowley said the department switched shifts from four 10-hour shifts a week — which typically had some overlap in the late night hours when crime is typically up — to five eight-hour shifts.

“We were sometimes having two guys in the car at the same time,” he said, noting the changes eliminated those overlaps — and the close quarters contact that can lead to disease transmission.

The shifts will soon be going back to the regular rotation, Rowley said, but new procedures are aimed at limiting contact.

“My biggest concern is if an officer gets infected and then a number of my guys get sick,” he said. “How do I make sure that we get the job done, while having fewer guys?”

Rowley added that the department has received some complaints about those violating executive orders to close nonessential businesses or to limit gatherings.

“We haven’t made any arrests, but we’ve gone out and talked to some businesses that were open and some residents who were having parties and the like,” Rowley said, adding that the department’s role is to investigate and forward on serious offenders to the county for penalties. “We encourage people to follow the rules, but we haven’t taken any enforcement action.”