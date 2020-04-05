As we all know, the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 has deeply impacted the way of life for people all across the globe.

Every day that the virus continues to spread, people feel the impact even more.

Family members are being lost. Our healthcare network is stretched even further. More hard-working people lose jobs. The list goes on.

At the same time, we know we live in a community that cares and helps those in need.

That is why we decided to come together to lead a centralized effort that would give people hope and provide much-needed resources to the nonprofit organizations working on the front lines to help those impacted by the outbreak. We have also been hearing from individuals who wanted to help, but weren’t quite sure how to direct their effort.

Our organizations, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, United Way of Cattaraugus County and Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, established the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County to lead a coordinated philanthropic response to the outbreak and the subsequent economic impact because we know we are stronger together.

This fund will help in many different ways, so your donation will not help just one organization, but many.

As soon as we announced the fund and its intent, individuals and organizations in the community stepped up to support the effort, and now the fund totals nearly $30,000.

For nonprofits that are already being stretched thin, the value of the support we can begin to provide is more than monetary.

For the county residents that will be helped by the nonprofits receiving grants, that support could mean being able to afford rent or put food on the table.

We hope that the support can provide glimmers of hope during a time that has become dark for so many.

No one knows yet just how long this will all last or just how deep and long-lasting the immediate and residual economic impact of this all will be — which makes it all the more important that we are able to support the nonprofits with an infrastructure to make a difference immediately and in the months to come.

Grants will be made in two phases — the first to support the community’s most immediate needs and the second to help provide ongoing support to organizations who have lost revenue and to work towards a return to normalcy for county nonprofit organizations and residents alike.

We know this is a difficult time for the people of our community. This fund helps to ensure that the hardworking organizations of our community, and our own organizations, will be here for the duration and will be able to continue to help.

If you are able to help, we hope you will choose to give to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County as well as the nonprofits and causes you support. The need is great and will continue to grow. If you would like to give or learn more, you can do so at cattfoundation.org/COVID-19-response-fund.

We recently opened the grant application portal to begin accepting grant requests. Organizations can begin applying today at the URL above.

These are trying times, but we know that our community is a resilient and generous one. Together we can overcome these challenging times and emerge an even stronger, more vibrant community.

(Karen Buchheit is executive director of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Sue McAuley is director of the United Way of Cattaraugus County and Laura Whitford is president of the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation.)