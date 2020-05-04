BELMONT — Support groups for those caring for Alzheimer’s sufferers are moving to the telephone as local COVID-19 cases remain flat for the last 10 days.

The Allegany County Department of Health on Sunday reported that there remain 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with no report issued by press time Monday. The last new positive test was reported April 24.

To date, 29 have recovered, while one death was reported at the end of March. The state Department of Health reported no new cases on Monday.

A total of 26 residents remain in quarantine or isolation, while 448 others have been released.

Confidential telephone conference calls are being scheduled for locals providing care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease starting this week.

The Alzheimer’s Association, using 8by8 Conference systems, will be hosting the calls twice a month. The first, set for Wednesday at 1 p.m., will be followed at 1 p.m. May 19. Caregivers may attend either one or both.

The Alzheimer’s Association Western New York chapter oversees close to three dozen monthly caregiver support groups across the region. In Allegany County, the Chapter works with the Allegany County Office for the Aging to provide access to these groups. The groups meet monthly and are designed to provide emotional and social support for caregivers and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

For more information about the support group meetings and for the confidential conference number specific for these groups, call the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or toll free at (866) 268-9390.

OTHER COUNTIES offered updated disease figures, according to the New York State Department of Health.

• Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with the total reported now at 37. Two deaths have been reported, with one over the weekend.

• Erie County: 92 new cases were reported, with 3,802 positive tests reported to date. Officials report 238 deaths, an increase of 18 over the weekend.

• Livingston County: Two new positive tests were reported, with 85 testing positive to date. One death has been reported, with no change over the weekend..

• Steuben County: One new case was reported, with a total of 219 reported to date. Nineteen deaths have been reported, with no change over the weekend.

• Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 69 reported to date. Five deaths have been reported, with no change over the weekend.