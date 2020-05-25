OLEAN — A third Cattaraugus County resident has died from COVID-19, while the number of positive cases increased by three over the weekend to 62.

The death was that of a 91-year-old woman from the northeast part of the county. The earlier deaths were April 20 and 25, respectively.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said the woman developed sudden respiratory failure and could not overcome her illness. He expressed sorrow over her death and gave his condolences to the family.

Three additional COVID-19 positive test results were returned on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, a man from the southeast part of the county was notified he had tested positive. Following a positive antibodies test on May 11, the resident was directed to get a diagnostic test on May 18.

Number 61 was a woman from the southeast part of the county. She is a healthcare worker in a nursing home, which was not identified, in the county. She was asymptomatic and denied any contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

On Friday, three healthcare workers at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias, who had contact with 55 residents, tested positive for COVID-19. Nursing home officials ordered the testing of all residents.

Meanwhile, a woman from the southwest corner of the county, who is a healthcare worker in an Erie County nursing home, also tested positive on Sunday. She was asymptomatic when tested on May 22. The positive test was returned two days later.

Watkins said contact tracing of the individuals began immediately. They have been quarantined in their homes with their families.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week required twice-a-week testing of nursing home employees, something many Cattaraugus County lawmakers have balked at due to its cost: $75,000 a week.

Nursing home employees who were without symptoms started turning up with positive results in the first round of tests last week.

There are 73 people in quarantine now and 18 active cases. Forty-one people have recovered. The county has tested 3,603 individuals and there are 3,328 negative tests.

In Allegany County, no new confirmed cases of infection were reported as the total remained at 44. The county has recorded only one new case over a period of more than two weeks.

There are 11 people in quarantine/isolation in the county.