Several area counties reported their first COVID-19-related deaths this week, while others saw the numbers of infected rise.

McKean and Elk counties in Pennsylvania have each reported deaths to COVID-19 this week.

Elk County has reported its first COVID-19 related death on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. To date, Elk County has reported five positive test results and 197 negatives.

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders.”

Kane, Pa., Mayor Brandy Schimp reported that a borough man died Tuesday of the disease, the first recorded death in McKean County.

“As Mayor, I extend the sympathy of the community to Samuel McKinney who succumbed this week to the coronavirus,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “His family is dealing with the reality of what we all fear might happen to any one of us in these days.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are six reported cases in McKean County, with 204 negative tests reported.

Potter County has reported four cases to date, with 93 negative tests reported. No deaths have been reported.

OTHER COUNTIES offered updated disease figures, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Allegany County: No new cases were reported, with the total reported now at 34. One death was reported in late March.

Chautauqua County: Two new cases were reported, with the total reported now at 40. Two deaths have been reported.

Erie County: 128 new cases were reported, with 34,136 positive tests reported to date. Officials report 334 deaths.

Livingston County: Six new positive tests were reported, with 95 testing positive to date. One death has been reported.

Steuben County: One new case was reported, with a total of 224 reported to date. Twenty-four deaths have been reported.

Wyoming County: One new case was reported, with 71 reported to date. Five deaths have been reported.