For the past six weeks, relatives and friends of residents at the Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers in Olean and Machias have had to settle for Skype sessions with loved ones.

Visitors are prohibited from New York nursing homes and assisted living facilities for fear of spreading coronavirus.

It has posed concerns of nursing home officials for the loss of the weekly visits from families, which everyone looked forward to.

Kelly J. Reed, the Cattaraugus County deputy administrator and acting nursing homes director, said residents look forward to Skype sessions, marveled by the technology.

Soon, they’ll have something new to look forward to. Beginning May 4, both the Olean and Machias nursing homes will begin offering window visits. The window will remain closed, but residents and visitors will be able to see each other through glass and be connected by telephone.

“We’ve been waiting for the weather to get better,” Reed said on Friday. “We do Skype multiple times a day and regularly use the telephone. Skype is being used constantly in both facilities. The residents are fascinated with the technology.”

Reed said, “Probably the most difficult thing is after having family able to visit often, then not being able to visit at all.”

The nursing homes quickly settled on Skype as an alternative for residents to stay connected with their families.

“It’s a way to keep peoples’ spirits up,” Reed said. “They really look forward to it.”

Families — two people at a time — will make appointments for 10-minute periods at designated areas at the Olean and Machias facilities.

The visits will be Monday through Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m The visiting area will be identified when making an appointment.

Residents will be in a conference room with a window to the outside. The window will remain closed, but they will be able to talk by telephone.

“We thank everybody for their support,” Reed said. Each nursing home has up to 120 residents.

The receptionist at each facility will coordinate visitation schedules and assure that all window visitations are equally shared for all residents.

“Family members should bring a cell phone with them so that they can speak to the resident, as windows will not be permitted to be open during the visit,” Reed said. “The facility will provide the visitor a number to call when they reach the window visit location. This will allow the resident to speak with the visitor during the visit.”

Reed said, “We understand that there will be many people that want to participate” and ask that everyone “remain patient and courteous with staff and each other, so that everyone can have a chance to participate equally.”

To schedule a visit in Olean, call 373-1910; in Machias, call 353-8516.