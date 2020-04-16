Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer isn’t sure he agrees with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to keep the state closed through May 15, to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Personally, I think he shouldn’t project so far ahead,” said VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, noting the date of the end of the statewide “pause” is a month away.

“I think it’s jumping the gun a little bit,” he said Thursday, after Cuomo extended the closure of schools and businesses through May 15.

VanRensselaer has been extending the state of emergency in Cattaraugus County in five-day increments.

Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said he hopes “this will be over sooner rather than later,” noting the city will comply with the requests to reduce the city government’s workforce, limit exposure to the public and keep non-essential businesses closed.

“We’ll follow the governor’s guidelines, we’ll continue to have our workforce work from home. We’ll keep minimal staff out,” Aiello said. “We’ll try to get as much stuff done around the city with the minimal crew we have.”

The mayor said “the tough one is going to be the directive to wear a mask.” He said he expects some residents to have a problem with the requirement to wear some form of face covering when social distancing is impractical, including in stores and on the Olean Area Transit System buses. “Hopefully, they’ll realize how serious it is.”

Aiello said that he understands the importance of the order to close.

“It’s better to be cautious than to get hit with a huge rush,” Aiello said, adding he is relying on opinions from Olean General Hospital and Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials.

“It’s tough, and we have to depend on the experts,” he said, adding the number of new cases announced daily has gone down for more than a week. “They may be peaking downstate.”

However, he feels for those out of work and the business owners who are hurting.

“It has taken a toll on the economy,” Aiello said, noting that in the next month the city will have a good idea of how sales tax revenue — a major source of income for city operations — will be affected.

President Trump said later Thursday he would leave it up to governors to decide when to open up counties, regions or the entire state if the federal guidelines were met.

Cuomo’s extension came on the day a 28th county resident was confirmed with COVID-19. The man, who was without symptoms, lives in the southeast part of the county. He was quarantined at his home with family members, said Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins. The man had close contact with someone else who tested positive.

The family will also be tested and their temperatures monitored twice each day.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 253 people in the county under quarantine with orders to stay at home. That is the most so far under mandatory quarantine.

“It’s almost unmanageable for us,” Watkins said. “It’s a lot. We are handling it so far.”

Three county residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19; two are in Olean General Hospital and one is at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.

The county Health Department’s COVID-19 website showed another steep increase in the number of COVID-19 tests to 489, of which 417 have been returned negative. Eight residents are in total recovery.

Watkins’ response to Cuomo’s decision to keep schools and businesses closed through May 15 was “that may be too soon for us. We won’t know. We will have to continue testing.”

The public health director said his department has done almost 500 tests (in a month) in a county of 78,000.

“We just don’t have enough sample kits here to do mass testing to see how we are doing in our community,” Watkins said. “I don’t know if we say May will be the time things slow down for us.”

He has maintained that the county is three or four weeks behind New York City and Erie County, where infection is far more widespread.

Watkins said enough COVID-19 test kits for mass testing in the county would have to include nursing home and assisted living residents and staff. There are not now enough tests available for that goal.

A health care worker a Olean General Hospital and one at the county-owned Pines Nursing Home in Machias are among the 28 positive test results.

“We have not had a (COVID-19) positive resident in our nursing homes,” Watkins said, noting testing is currently limited to those with symptoms.

“We will keep monitoring the nursing homes sites,” he said. “Nursing homes across the state have taken a large hit. They are our most vulnerable population.”

The southeast part of the county has 14 of the 28 cases, followed by eight cases in the northeast, four in the northwest and two in the southwest.

“You can unknowingly pass the virus among others,” Watkins said. “You don’t have to express symptoms to pass it on and you don’t know who among you might be expressing the virus.”

New York recorded 606 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, the lowest daily number in more than a week. More than 12,000 people have died statewide in just over a month.