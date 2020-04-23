LITTLE VALLEY — Wearing masks, Cattaraugus County lawmakers met in two locations again Wednesday to maintain social distancing among continued COVID-19 concerns.

Since no committee meetings were held last week, all resolutions were submitted for immediate consideration which required a two-thirds vote of the 17 members.

As usual, Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, presided over the meeting from the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber at the County Center in Little Valley.

Instead of 16 other county lawmakers at their desks, there were a handful in the legislative chamber. Several other legislators sat around a table in a conference room at the County Office Building in Olean, linked by videoconference. A few others called in by telephone.

Legislators authorized the County Treasurer’s Office to waive the 1% penalty for delinquent real property owners in May due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Another resolution that was approved names the county as grant administrator for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center, which investigates child abuse. The county takes over the role from the Parent Education Program.

Modified rules were approved for the county-operated Onoville Marina. The marina on the Allegheny Reservoir was due to open May 1, but won’t open now until May 15.

Season rental payments were due April 1. Those who paid by the deadline will get a two-week refund.

The deadline has now been extended to May 8. They will still get a two-week refund for the season.

The action comes on the heels of New York opening marinas after initially closing them due to coronavirus concerns.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not opened campgrounds — or set a date to do so. It’s unclear if the May 15 date to end the current New York Pause will mean campgrounds can open.

The County Legislature’s new policy will allow anyone who wishes a full refund of their dock slip fee to get one. The applicant will not be able to get the same slip next season and will be processed as a new patron.

Legislators also approved a 10-year lease with the town of Franklinville to operate Case Lake through June 2029. A 10-year lease renewal clause is included. The cost is $1 a year.

Legislators also approved a request to the state for a timeline to release a 6.2% increase for Enhanced Medicaid funding to county governments and New York City the federal government provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other counties, Cattaraugus County is asking the enhanced funding be used to reduce its Medicaid payments to the state retroactive the Jan. 12

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)