NEW YORK — The coronavirus death toll in New York dropped again, a sign that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday means the state is “on the other side of the plateau" and that ongoing social distancing practices are working to stem the spread of the virus.

Cuomo said 507 people died on Saturday, down 33 from the previous day and by 271 since last Monday. Other indicators were going in the right direction, the governor said. Hospitalizations were down by more than 750, to 16,213.

But Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio maintained their warnings that people in New York City and the rest of the state need to stay vigilant to curb the spread of the virus.

“We showed that we can control the beast and when you close down, you can actually slow that infection rate, but this is only halftime,” Cuomo said Sunday at a briefing. "We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control, we keep that infection rate down, we keep that hospitalization rate down as we all get very eager to get on with life and move on.”

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:

DECLINING DEATH TOLL

The drop in the death toll in New York reported Sunday prompted Cuomo to say, “We are on the other side of the plateau.”

But both Cuomo and de Blasio said the crisis is far from over, cautioning that the temptation for cooped-up New Yorkers to take advantage of the spring weather presents new challenges to keep the outbreak in check.

Police and park officers will be out in force to break up outdoor gatherings that pose a risk, with violators facing potential fines of up to $1,000, the mayor said. The city is encouraging people to text authorities photos when they spot the gatherings.

“We do not want to see this disease boomerang,” he said. “We do not want to see it come back with a vengeance.”

Nearly 14,000 New Yorkers in all have died since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1, according to state data. The state total doesn’t include more than 4,000 New York City deaths that were blamed on the virus on death certificates but weren’t confirmed by a lab test.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with underlying health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

EXPANDING TESTING

New York state will expand its coronavirus testing starting this week in an attempt to find out how many people might have the antibodies for COVID-19, Cuomo said.

Such testing is different from diagnostic tests, which can determine whether or not a person is infected. The test for antibodies can help determine whether a person had previously been infected and may show whether they are now immune to this particular virus.

The tests, at least initially, will be done randomly across the state, in order to provide a statistical sample, Cuomo said. The state can then use the sample to determine what percent of the population may have been exposed to the virus.

Cuomo said the new antibody tests, coupled with the existing diagnostic tests, will give New York “the most aggressive” coronavirus testing program in the nation.

The antibody tests, taken from blood samples, could help the state figure out how many New Yorkers have had the coronavirus, Cuomo said Sunday during a briefing held at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, the home of research at Northwell Health, in Manhasset, Long Island.

“Any plan to start to reopen the economy has to be based on data and testing, and we have to make sure our antibody and diagnostic testing is up to the scale we need so we can safely get people back to work,” Cuomo said. “... This will be the first true snapshot of what we’re dealing with."

Northwell is adding antibody tests to its existing portfolio of diagnostic tests, the company’s president, Michael Dowling, said at the briefing.

The state hopes to have the results from the first 3,000 antibody tests by the end of the week, according to Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor.

Cuomo did not provide specific details of the antibody testing, such as when or where they will be conducted. He noted that as a random sampling, people cannot ask for the tests, as they can for diagnostic testing.

On Twitter after the briefing, DeRosa said the sample “will be representative of the state — by region, race, gender and age.”

FEWER POLICE OUT SICK

The number of New York Police Department officers calling out sick is declining.

The nation’s largest police department reported that 5,324 uniformed members — about 15% of the force — were out sick on Saturday. That’s down from a high of 7,155 officers — nearly 20% of the force — on April 9.

So far, more than 2,000 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus, police officials said.