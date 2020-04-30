LITTLE VALLEY — The coronavirus pandemic is costing Cattaraugus County businesses more than $20 million a month, an ongoing business survey shows.

The survey by the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism is designed to gauge the impact of COVID-19 closures on county businesses.

Listed on the county’s website, the survey is expected to be completed early next month, according to Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.

With about 500 responses in the two weeks since the survey was initiated, Abers said the economic impact is about $20 million a month. She’s expecting another 300 responses before the survey ends in early May. That will boost the economic impact of COVID-19 on county businesses.

“It could double,” Abers said of the chilling impact of COVID-19 to businesses across the county. “We just don’t know yet.”

The survey can be found at https://www.CattCo.org/COVID-19-business-survey, Abers said.

For more information regarding COVID-19 Pandemic Business Survey Form or to complete it over the phone, or any other business related questions please call Abers at 938-2310 or email: CAbers@cattco.org.

The survey takes only a few minutes to complete.

“The required information needed is brief, and helps us update information we have on file from the New York Department of Labor,” Abers said. “The additional information will help us as a County really gauge how our local businesses have been affected and what is most important to them.”

Abers said her department is still taking surveys. “It will be a valuable tool for us, particularly for the state reopening plan for our region.”

The survey has enabled the department to update email lists and provide information requested by businesses that participated, Abers said.

“Businesses will need a reopening plan,” Abers said. “We’ll get that information out to them as soon as we get it from the state. We are looking forward to a reopening plan.”

Abers said, “We’d like to get that information to them as soon as we can and let them know we are here for them.”

The department is connecting not only with small and medium-sized businesses and mom and pop stores, but non-profits, fire departments and municipalities.

“It’s a huge reality check,” Abers said of the business losses.

She thought more people would be out of work, but many businesses have applied for and received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program to keep employees on during the state closure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Those loans turn into grants if the employees are kept on the payroll. Sole proprietors and others, she said, were eligible for expanded unemployment.

When will the business survey be completed?

“Hopefully in another week,” Abers replied. “We want it to be part of our reopening plan we’ll have to submit to the state.”