ALBANY (AP) — Some 20,000 complaints have been fielded by the state Labor Department relating to workplace safety issues tied to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state labor commissioner.

Roberta Reardon offered no indication if the complaints led to sanctions against employers who have been ordered by the state to comply with social distancing and other measures designed to counter the spread of the virus.

“The inspectors from our workforce protection area are handling those,” Reardon said. In some cases, she added, the complaints have been turned over to local municipalities.

“I think they have been able to resolve many, many, many issues for people,” said Reardon, who offered no examples of how the matters might have been resolved.

STREAMLINED APPLICATION

Reardon also strongly defended the Labor Department’s attempt to catch up on a deluge of unemployment claims filed since Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down tens of thousands of businesses two months ago when the pandemic hit New York.

On April 22, weeks after the logjam of jobless pay applications surged, her agency created a “streamlined application” aimed at processing the claims rapidly, she said.

The state has now paid out some $9 billion in unemployment compensation, Reardon said.

“We are processing applications and delivering money faster than any other state in the country,” she said.

FRAUD WORRIES

State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said the Labor Department’s performance in dealing with the stream of claims remains far from satisfactory.

Contending the Cuomo administration has dodged responsibility by suggesting delays have been caused by applicants submitting incomplete or questionable information, Ortt asked: “Where is the accountability from the state of New York for what is happening? The reality is there are still thousands of New Yorkers who are wondering how to feed their families, pay their mortgage or put gas in the car.”

Cuomo, at a stop near Buffalo Monday, suggested state workers who have been processing the claims need to be painstaking in preventing fraud in the event that applicant “Suzy Smith is really a computer terminal in some other country.”

As for the state’s role in enforcing workplace safety protocols, Michael Kracker, director of the business advocacy group Unshackle Upstate, said he has not heard of any fines or other sanctions brought by the Labor Department in connection with the COVID-19 measures.

“The businesses I talk to are being as diligent as they can be, and want the best not only for their employees but for their customers,” Kracker said.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Given the harsh economic conditions businesses face, Kracker suggested the best approach for state regulators to take when dealing with complaints over workplace conditions is to provide opportunities for corrective action before imposing financial penalties.

A Labor Department spokeswoman, Deanna Cohen, said: “Anyone who feels they are working in an unsafe environment should report it to the DOL (Department of Labor) so we can immediately investigate the situation and take action.”

The safety concerns can be reported on the agency’s website via this link: labor.ny.gov/COVIDcomplaint.

Health and safety concerns are also prompting college officials to be cautious in deciding whether classes on campuses will resume in September or remain in online instruction mode.

Fred Kowal, president of United University Professionals, said last week he would prefer New York’s public university systems decide soon whether the campuses will reopen for in-person instruction.