ALBANY (AP) — The Catholic Conference of New York State says it has yet to receive a clear signal from the Cuomo administration on when churches across the state can resume religious services.

The conference, representing all of the state’s Catholic bishops, has been seeking clarity on religious services well before it was decided by state officials that five upstate regions may begin allowing some industries to reopen Friday following a nearly two-month shutdown of activities the state has deemed “nonessential.”

“We have been making overtures to (Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office) but we have not been getting much response,” said Dennis Poust, the communications director for the conference. “I think what they would find if they responded to our questions is a willing partner. We are committed to doing this right.”

Some upstate dioceses have protocols in place now for social distancing and other measures to reduce the risk of infection once the state gives approval for religious gatherings to resume, he said.

But the most recent statements from the Cuomo administration have indicated that church services are to be included with other types of public gatherings such as festivals, rock concerts and arena sporting events, he noted. Those gatherings won’t be allowed to resume until what state officials call “phase four,” the final phase of the reopening process.

No dates have been given as to when those gatherings will be allowed.

Poust contended representatives of the clergy should have been included in Cuomo’s planning process.

“I just wish among the many billionaires, tech leaders, education leaders, and financial leaders put on all the governor’s advisory boards that maybe he might have put one or two religious leaders,” he said. “But that has not been the case.”

Responding to a question about religious services Thursday during a stop in Syracuse, Cuomo said the resumption of those activities will be associated with “the guidance on large gatherings.

“The last thing you want is 100, 200 people in close proximity,” he said, emphasizing: “It’s not about the religions. It’s about the gatherings.”

Asked about the expectations for religious services, Empire State Development, a public authority involved in the determination of activities considered essential and nonessential, responded, “As information becomes available it will be posted on the NY FORWARD website.”

During the pandemic, bishops are expected to dispense with the obligation that Catholics attend weekly Mass “for the foreseeable future,” Poust said. At the same time, he said, many Catholics are “anxiously awaiting when they can return to church, pray and worship God.”

Plans have been made to limit attendance at services and, for the time being, to omit the “physical Sign of Peace,” a point during the service when parishioners shake hands, and drop the sharing of a cup in the ritual, he said. There are also plans to address other health concerns that have arisen, he said.

“We’re not talking about filling St. Patrick’s Cathedral (a cavernous Manhattan church) here,” he said. “We’re talking about 25 or 30 people in a country church.”