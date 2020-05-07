City of Salamanca hoping for spring positivity amid coronavirus shutdowns

SALAMANCA — After seven weeks of restricted operations and adjusted working hours, the city of Salamanca is in good shape amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Michael R. Smith said it has been business as usual since closing city hall and other city buildings at the end of March. He said most city departments are working alternating part-time shifts with department heads and other staff splitting their time between the office and home.

Daily cleaning and sanitation procedures are ongoing at the city hall, the mayor said. He said the adjusted staffing and closed buildings will continue until the governor’s pause order is lifted on May 15, pending an extension.

Meanwhile, the police, fire and public works departments are continuing their normal full shifts with safety precautions in place.

“DPW returned to work today, full staff and taking all social distancing factors into account,” Smith said. “They’ve added picnic benches and are going to eat lunch in the shop spread out more.”

Although the fire department originally planned on shift adjustments, the mayor said they’ve been able to manage as before due to the relatively low number of cases in the county so far.

“New York (City) numbers may have bottomed out, but ours are still climbing,” he added. “We’re far from safe yet.”

With Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that school buildings would remain closed for the rest of the school year, Smith said the status of the city’s summer youth programs is dependent on the OK from Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director.

“If we can get the playgrounds open, we would certainly love to provide employment for those kids who work through the summer for us,” he said.

Around the city, DPW crews are continuing with spring and summer work projects, including sidewalk repairs and preparations for roadwork, the mayor said. Unfortunately, the patchwork on the state arterials in the city are beginning to show their cracks.

“We’re reaching out to the state to once again maintain their roads,” he said.

Since a 10 p.m. curfew for youth was put in place two weeks ago, Smith said the nighttime trouble has decreased as kids are beginning to realize the importance of the situation.

“This weekend was tough with the nice weather,” he said. “The DPW went through and took down the (basketball) baskets down. We’ve closed the playgrounds and parks.”

Unfortunately, the recently renovated Pennsy Trail through the south half of the city has seen an increase of littering and dumping in addition to the increased traffic.

“With all this quarantine, don’t also make a mess on Pennsy’s,” the mayor urged. “That’s a place people need to go to get away and distance. Clean up after yourself.”

In recent weeks along with the nice weather, Smith said people have failed to clean up after their dogs who take care of business on the trail itself. Others have dumped furniture off the side of the trail at the end of Eagle Street.

“The Seneca Nation did an incredible amount of work to make that a beautiful trail, and yet here we are,” he added. “Have some pride.”

Speaking of garbage, the mayor said there is no plan for a citywide clean-up week at this time. If the situation improves over the summer, he said they may consider a clean-up week in the fall.

Smith said the city is trying to work within Seneca Nation President Ricky Armstrong’s executive order to keep Salamanca closed to outside tourism until it’s safe, encouraging people to stay home.

“The last thing we want to do is dump metal garbage out by the road and then let the hoarders come in and pick through it. The disease stays on metal longer than I thought possible,” he said.

The Salamanca Common Council has scheduled its next regular business meeting for Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. The mayor said it is expected to be a light agenda.

Also this week, the city learned it will receive more than $15,000 in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

