OLEAN — What will the city’s summer rec program look like?

Unfortunately, most details remain up in the air as city officials hope for the best but plan for the worst due to COVID-19.

“We want kids to be active everyday for their physical and mental well-being, but we need to see what Public Health will let us do,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s youth and recreation programs. “Hopefully, the governor will give us some direction in the next few days.”

As the weather improves, Shewairy said he has been working on the daily lineup of programming for the hundreds of city youths taking part in the annual six-week youth rec program.

However, there are many questions left unanswered.

Will youth be able to participate in group programming? What kinds of activities will be allowed?

Will there continue to be social distancing rules? Will the large events — like the children’s’ carnival — be allowed at all? And when will the pools open?

“Understandably, we’re in a holding pattern,” he said, but noted that if activities are allowed, they’re likely to be incredibly popular after months of canceled school and activity cancellations. “We’re trying to get our ducks in a row.”

And a big part of that is hiring part-time seasonal help.

Typically, the city hires 12 lifeguards and 12 recreation leaders and specialists for the summer, Shewairy said.

Applications are now available online at www.cityofolean.org, Shewairy said, as his office is closed to the public. Completed applications may be mailed to City of Olean Youth Bureau and Recreation Department, 101 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760; placed in the white mailbox on Times Square side of the Olean Municipal Building; or emailed to kshewairy@cityofolean.org.

Anyone interested should call his office to learn more about the jobs, he added, at 376-5698.

Once staff is in place, and the city given the go-ahead, the pools should be able to open, Shewairy said.

The city’s pools — the full pool at the William O. Smith Recreation Center and the wading pool at Franchot Park — were already set to open in early June instead of the late May date typically announced but often missed.

“Often, the weather isn’t there,” Shewairy said, adding there have also been problems getting lifeguards to work — many are still in school, or have to get their CPR certification renewed before getting back to work.

Also at question is the summer concert series in Lincoln Park, which is set to begin before Memorial Day. The concerts typically attract more than 200 visitors for the early evening events.

“We have people interested in playing, we have people interested in attending,” Shewairy said, “but we don’t know yet.”

And while playgrounds are closed, the city has 16 parks which remain open, spread among six wards, and another in the town of Allegany. In addition, access to the Allegheny River Valley Trail and flood control levees across the city also offer opportunities to walk, run or bike while staying a safe distance from other users.