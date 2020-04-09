OLEAN — Out of work, but still facing a city tax bill in May?

You have some more time to pay without penalties.

The Common Council on Tuesday gave another 30 days — until the end of June — to pay city tax bills without penalty.

Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, first proposed the measure as a way to help taxpayers affected by COVID-19 shutdowns or layoffs.

“It just makes sense the city allows an extension — people are losing their jobs, businesses are closed,” Crawford said.

City property tax bills go out on May 1, with a May 31 due date. From June 1 to June 30, a 1% late fee is levied, with the rate rising to 2% July 1. The budget, approved Tuesday, includes no tax increase for the fiscal year starting June 1.

Waiving the late fee will not in and of itself save taxpayers large amounts — estimated city taxes on a $50,000 property are around $720, with a 1% late fee being $7.20.

But by extending the time to pay by another month without penalty, officials hope it will give taxpayers more flexibility in coming up with the cash needed.

The resolution does not apply to city water and sewer bills, however. Water and sewer bills are issued at the beginning of each month, with a due date of the 17th. On the 20th, a 10% late fee is placed on the bill, and the delinquent account is listed on the city’s website. If outstanding balances continue, the amount owed is applied to the next property tax bill.

Several governments nationwide have waived late penalties for property taxes, including several counties in California. Other states are exploring the measure, or at least making sure municipalities can set their own rules as local officials decide.

And it’s not the first time the city has lessened late fees, Crawford added, noting the city waived late fees about a dozen years ago under then-Mayor Dave Carucci during the Great Recession.

However, most tax revenue is still expected to come in on time, thanks to escrow payments.

Many types of home mortgages — including all those through the Federal Housing Administration — require escrow payments for taxes to ensure property taxes are paid on time and in full. Under such conditions, borrowers pay into the account monthly to cover property taxes, homeowners insurance or other costs, with the bank then paying those bills when they come due.

Without such protection, a homeowner unwilling or unable to pay property taxes could see a lien placed on their property or have it sold at tax auction — which would cost the bank tens of thousands of dollars and make mortgages harder to acquire for other buyers.

Crawford said about 60% of property taxes coming to the city are paid through escrow accounts, which pay out almost immediately to the city when the bills are issued.

As the taxes are uses to cover city expenses throughout the year, having the escrow payments come in on time would still result in a large cash influx, allowing the city to operate while taxpayers without escrow arrangements get the money they need to pay the tax man.