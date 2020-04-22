OLEAN — Some employees at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center will be given the option of unpaid leave as the parent organization tries to make up for millions of dollars in losses.

“Unfortunately, fighting this virus comes at a very high price,” said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegany Health System, announcing the 30-day unpaid leave program on Wednesday.

“The losses have been sobering,” he continued. “Combined, OGH and BRMC lost $2.7 million in March, with projected losses in April estimated at $6.8 million.”

Zewe said, currently, UAHS is projecting a $25 million loss for 2020 related to COVID-19.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision to initiate a voluntary furlough program at UAHS facilities and organizations, beginning Sunday,” he said.

UAHS is looking to identify employees in specific departments who wish to volunteer for furloughs, with department managers reaching out to specific staff.

“None of these reductions will impact our ability to provide patient care,” Zewe stressed. “This decision impacts management and staff, clinical and non-clinical positions. In addition, senior executives, directors and managers are all taking pay reductions.”

UAHS is not alone, as parent Kaleida Health created the furlough program across all of the system’s operations.

“Like other healthcare organizations across Western New York, New York State and the entire country, the pandemic has significantly impacted our bottom line,” said Jody Lomeo, president and CEO of Kaleida. “As a result, we have made a number of changes to help reduce expenses and cut costs. The voluntary furlough program is a temporary but significant move to help us navigate the financial challenges that we are facing.”

Lomeo also said it’s “important that we recognize labor for their partnership and willingness to step up and help at this critical juncture.”

Union officials with 1199SEIU and CWA1168, representing more than 8,000 employees across the system, agreed that steps must be taken to lower costs.

“While we all continue to work through the challenges of COVID-19, we have put together an agreement with Kaleida Health to allow our members to go on a voluntary furlough for a short period of time,” said Jim Scordato, vice president, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. “This agreement will not interfere with patient care or services that are being provided.

“Moving forward, we will continue to work together to help get hospital operations back to what they were prior to this pandemic,” he said. “Our members have been phenomenal in responding to this public health crisis; this is another example of their dedication and commitment.”

Cori Gambini, president of CWA Local 1168, said the union’s members have “tirelessly responded to the extraordinary demands of the pandemic” to care for every patient who has entered a Kaleida Health facility since the crisis unfolded.

“However, as healthcare workers, we understand how the overall health of the people under our care is inseparably tied to the overall health of the organization,” Gambini said. “This voluntary unpaid leave that we’ve negotiated is the temporary and necessary step in a strategic process that considers the employer, the employees, and the community who depends on our members every day.”

Kaleida officials announced that the program will not be affected by the state’s recent announcement regarding its regional approach to reopening the Upstate economy — especially in Erie County, which was excluded from resuming elective surgery due to the more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in the county.

In Cattaraugus County, there may be an opportunity to help UAHS, Zewe added.

“Gov. Cuomo’s recent announcement that New York hospitals in low COVID-19 impact areas can re-open elective outpatient treatments is good news,” he said. “However, the decision from Pennsylvania’s Gov. Wolf related to elective outpatient treatments has not been made yet.”

He said UAHS expects to hear soon about when elective outpatient treatments in Pennsylvania can resume.

“Hopefully, when we reopen elective surgeries at our facilities and are able to open other services, it will enable us to bring some employees back from furlough,” he said.

Over the past 60 days, Kaleida Health has suspended elective procedures, closed ambulatory surgery centers, reduced ambulatory capacity, and spent more than $15 million so far on personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment, supplies, staffing up and preparing for a surge. Systemwide, officials predict up to $30 million a month in losses.

Other hospitals are in similar situations. University of Rochester Medicine system hospitals have prepared for furloughs.

UR hospitals Jones Memorial in Wellsville and the new St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell have been unaffected, however. Noyes Health, the UR hospital in Dansville, has between 70 and 80 employees on furlough.

