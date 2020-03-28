OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is maintaining a running guide of resources and information on its website for members and the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Information runs the gamut — from what businesses are offering delivery services to links on how to get information from the Small Business Administration on loans to where to find a cleaning service that can handle the level of cleaning that will disinfect a workplace.

A Community Resource spreadsheet linked to the site lists resources in Cattaraugus County, including information on internet access, online AA and NA meetings, talking to youth about COVID-19, mental health resources and online educational resources — including apps geared to students with an IEP, among other things.

The listing is being updated as information is submitted.

The site also includes a links to New York state’s employee leave policies, information on the IRS/Department of Treasury’s 90-day deferral for tax payments, 2-1-1 after loss of a job and a guide to manufacturing marketing, showing how the pandemic doesn’t have to be a major setback for your manufacturing operation.

There is a link to unemployment information. After the president’s emergency declaration, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced new guidance stating that workers temporarily quarantined or unable to work due to the coronavirus can be eligible for unemployment benefits. States now have more flexibility, and can pay benefits when workers are quarantined, or when they leave their jobs due to a risk of exposure or to care for a family member.

There’s information on how to work from home. GOACC member Databranch is available to do a free consult with any local business who might be looking for direction/advice as they transition to a temporary remote workforce as a way to help our community. Contact Databranch at 373-4467.

Empire State Development has also posted guidance intended to assist businesses in determining whether they are an essential business and steps to request such designation which is linked to from the GOACC site.

Meanwhile, GOACC has delayed the printing of its Events Brochure for events May to November 2020. It is extending the deadline to send this information to the Chamber office as some area events may have postponed and rescheduled events due to COVID-19. The new deadline is April 14, with a release of brochure still set for May 1.

Members are urged to let GOACC know of events that are open to the public that are being rescheduled. The Chamber will assist groups in promotion of new dates and other information.

GOACC member Neighborhood School of Dance is closed but is running livestream classes people can join for $5 per week, or free to its current members. You can also find their virtual online boutique which has bows, socks and bracelets for sale, which will be delivered to your door.

Each purchase comes with a free hand sanitizer.