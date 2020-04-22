Cattaraugus County reported its first death of a resident with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In addition, a 31st county resident, a woman from the southwest part of the county was confirmed with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said the 77-year-old man from the northeast section of the county died at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.

“I really want to extend deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family and to the Cattaraugus County community,” Watkins said.

The deceased, who was not identified, had extensive underlying health conditions and was unable to overcome respiratory problems brought on by COVID-19, Watkins indicated.

The man was unable to overcome respiratory failure secondary to COVID-19, which stemmed from his exposure to the novel coronavirus.

He was the 25th county resident confirmed with COVID-19, testing positive shortly after he was admitted to the hospital on April 12. There are now 30 positive cases in the county.

Cattaraugus County was among the last of a handful of counties in the state to report its first case of COVID-19 on March 27. Now it is the last Western New York county to report its first death from the virus.

Watkins said the latest positive case was a woman who had contact with a positive COVID-19 case and was complaining of shortness of breath.

More than 577 county residents have been tested, with 508 of them testing negative. There were 114 people in mandatory quarantine as of Tuesday, Watkins said.

“The good news in all this is that we have a large number of residents recovering from COVID-19,” Watkins said. “It is a turning point. With 19 residents having recovered, that is more than half of the 31 with coronavirus.”

Nearly all the residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were quarantined in their homes with their family, Watkins said. That most were not hospitalized is an indication that they had mild cases, he said.

Health department nurses check with those in quarantine twice a day, including once in person. They are checked for temperature and any symptoms.

The public health director said COVID-19 “can overtake you in no time at all,” adding that despite extensive medical treatment, it is often difficult to overcome underlying health conditions like hypertension, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or compromised immune systems.

The elderly are already vulnerable and the disease can be very detrimental to them, he added, urging older residents to continue to avoid being out where they could contract the infection.

It is important for residents to recognize the coronavirus is in the community, where it has spread. “We’ve only had a few positive cases, but it is still important for those with underlying health conditions to be extremely careful and stay at home,” Watkins said.

With about 1,000 test kits available, the county health department, Olean General Hospital and Universal Primary Care are ramping up testing. Currently, fewer than 600 COVID-19 tests have been administered here.

With two testing centers and taking off restrictions to testing, Watkins said between 50 and 100 tests could be administered each day.

Watkins said people with symptoms, including respiratory-like illness, shortness of breath, cough, whole body aches or fever, should contact their physicians to ask for a prescription and to contact the health department.

Watkins said Cattaraugus County is two to three weeks behind the wave of COVID-19 cases that hit Erie County, which appears to have hit an apex or plateau in the past few days.

“I hope we reach our apex soon,” Watkins said. “But I am afraid we are still on the way up.”

Watkins expects more tests to be available locally, but cautioned fewer than 600 of the county’s 78,000 residents have been tested. Also, a blood test to show if people have antibodies will also be available in the near future. They will show if someone has had the virus and recovered. It is believed they would not be able to get the virus again, but that is uncertain.

A greater ability to test would lead to a phased opening of the community, Watkins said. “People would still need to maintain social distance until we can develop a vaccine in a year or so.”

People who test positive for COVID-19 would still have to be isolated, but if someone has antibodies that is an indication they can go back into the workforce, Watkins said.

“The large number of residents who are recovering shows we are moving in the right direction,” Watkins said. “To move the community out of the New York pause phase, more testing is required.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)