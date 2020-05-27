LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday in opposition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to test all nursing home employees for COVID-19 twice a week.

The testing will cost the county about $75,000 a week, or as much as $3.5 million a year.

The governor directed that nursing home owners begin twice-a-week testing for the coronavirus last week. Since then, three healthcare workers at the county-owned Olean Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, joining three others who tested positive at the Machias Pines campus.

Testing of the more than 200 nursing home residents has begun, but all the results are not back yet. All the initial test results have been negative.

County Legislature Vice Chairman and Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, said county legislators “believe one test a week (for employees) is appropriate. We do not agree with the governor’s two tests a week.”

The cost would approach $3.6 million over 12 months, Burr said. “We could accomplish the same objective for half the cost.”

Burr said there was concern that the cost — between $50 and $100 per test — is a “tremendous burden” on nursing homes that could lead to bankruptcies and other “unintended consequences.”

Burr noted the Centers for Disease Control recommend baseline testing of employees and residents and weekly testing of employees. Test results are known in two to five days, he said. The second diagnostic test is often taken before the results of the first are known.

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by all 17 county lawmakers, cited a limited supply of tests for the 379 nursing home employees, the “extreme financial burden” and low rate/risk of infection as evidence weekly testing or less is needed.

The resolution urges the governor “to amend his executive order to allow local officials to adjust testing needs to deal with the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in the County communities.”

COUNTY COVID UPDATE

The county’s public health director, Dr. Kevin Watkins, updated legislators on the county’s latest coronavirus statistics. A third COVID-19 death was recorded since the County Legislature met two weeks ago.

There are 63 residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 people are currently in quarantine because of positive tests or direct contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive. There are 16 active cases and 44 people who have recovered, Watkins said.

The county is gearing up to begin using a mobile testing site at various housing complexes, Watkins said.

Asked by one legislator what goals he had in mind for testing, Watkins said at least 10%. Previously, he has said he’d like to test everyone, about 77,000 residents. The county is about halfway to the goal of around 7,700 tests.

The testing is good at finding asymptomatic people with COVID-19 who would otherwise be walking around spreading the virus to others. That can be more than a third of all people with coronavirus.

None of the six county nursing home healthcare workers had COVID-19 symptoms like a fever, body aches, cough, headache, loss of smell and taste.

Nursing homes have a very vulnerable population and are at high risk, Watkins said.

Emergency Services Director Chris Baker told legislators the Emergency Operations Center is assisting the Health Department in its coronavirus drive-thru testing.

Baker said personal protective equipment has been a huge issue, particularly since the county nursing homes will be needing about 2,000 gowns a week since six employees tested positive for COVID-19. “We’ve got 900 left,” he said.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first time all 17 county lawmakers were meeting in the same room in two months. It was held via videoconference, as visitors were again prohibited. Everyone was required to wear face masks.

Earlier in the pandemic, half the legislators met in the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber in the County Center in Little Valley while half met in the County Office Building in Olean.

PHASE 2 ON TUESDAY

Legislators and others are eager to move into Phase 2 of the reopening of Western New York beginning this coming Tuesday, two weeks after the rollout of Phase 1.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this week it looks good for the start of Phase 2.

Phase 2 includes the reopening of professional services like barbers and hairdressers, indoor retail, real estate and rental leasing companies as well as finance and insurance agencies.

The Phase 1 reopening in Cattaraugus and the other four counties of Western New York has gone without any problems being reported. The reopening included construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, curbside retail, agriculture and forestry.

Businesses are required to develop a reopening plan for state review and to post it in their business.

IN OTHER ACTION, lawmakers:

• Approved a three-year extension of the county’s 5% bed tax.

• Approved a contract with Jamestown Plastics for $15,000 to provide face shields at $169 each.

• Agreed to purchase 25 smart doorbells with temperature measurement modules for county facilities for $30,881. They will scan the temperature of employees and visitors to county buildings.