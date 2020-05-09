ELLICOTTVILLE — Members of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency are frustrated over the regional approach Gov. Andrew Cuomo has decided on for ending the NY Pause and reopening the economy.

The pause ends May 15, but could be extended by regions of the state that don’t meet the governor’s requirements.

“I don’t agree with the regional reopening,” said IDA executive director Corey Wiktor, who argued Southern Tier counties had much lower rates of COVID-19 infection and deaths than Erie and Niagara counties.

Wiktor said he thought construction and manufacturing businesses were well-positioned to reopen with common-sense restrictions.

“Hopefully, the state will hear these people and groups” about splitting off the Southern Tier from the Erie-Niagara area. “This is Erie County-centric.”

Wiktor said he gets calls every day from businesses wanting to know when they will be able to reopen.

“What if the County Legislature passed a resolution giving businesses permission to reopen?” asked IDA board member Joseph Snyder, a Republican county legislator from Ischua. Businesses in Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier are getting ready to reopen, he added.

The other legislative representative on the IDA board, Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, was a little more direct, saying, “We didn’t vote for the governor and he doesn’t care.”

Wiktor said that businesses won’t open under unsafe conditions. Between insurance companies and OSHA, employees must feel safe in the workplace.

The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism has surveyed county businesses about the impact of the coronavirus on their business, Wiktor said. Many want to reopen safely now.

IDA board president Thomas Buffamante said most essential businesses have adopted social distancing steps and masks as well as disinfecting.

“There’s still this black cloud way down the horizon that will be over us for the foreseeable future,” said Wiktor, who has been in contact with many companies in the county on the impact of COVID-19 on their business. “Most have staved off total closure.”

Another IDA board member, Brent Driscol of Olean, asked a Holiday Valley official who was part of Thursday’s virtual meeting via telephone conference what the resort was doing in light of COVID-19.

David Thathen, Holiday Valley vice president for finance, said the resort is thinking about the 2020-21 ski season, but there are so many unknowns, any actions they take could be undone the next week.

“We don’t want to make changes until we have better information,” Trathen. “We are kicking the can down the road until we have to make some hard decisions. Anything we decided on today would be different a month from now.”

Thathen said, “We’ll get through it. We’re a strong company in a good community.”

